Analysts: Border closure, infrastructure challenges threaten AfCFTA

Although the Federal Executive Council’s (FEC) recent ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement is a major win for the trade pact, the closure of land borders on the continent as well as failure of governments to address infrastructure deficits and security challenges pose significant threats to the long-term effectiveness of the treaty, analysts at United Capital Research have said.

 

The analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, emphasised that “for the AfCFTA to achieve its goal of unlocking economic growth and enhancing competitiveness on the continent. There has to be sustained political will to bolster competitiveness through structural reforms and investment in infrastructure and human capital.”

 

The FEC at its meeting last Wednesday approved the ratification of the AfCFTA, following which, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, issued a statement, announcing that the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice would prepare the instrument of ratification for President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent for onward transmission to the African Union (AU). The treaty, which was initially expected to take effect from July 2020, was postponed to January 1, 2021 (tentative), to allow African governments concentrate on fighting the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

 

The analysts noted that with the FEC’s ratification of the agreement, Nigeria joined other African nations, which have already approved the trade deal that is set to create the largest trading bloc since the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 1995. United Capital Research analysts said: “Nigeria accounts for c.17 per cent of the continent’s GDP.

 

The agreement is set to create the largest trading bloc since the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 1995. It promises to improve trade and promote intra-regional investment in Africa by removing 90.0 per cent tariffs on goods and services. When fully operational by 2030, AfCFTA is expected to cover a market of 1.2 billion people, with a combined GDP of $2.5 trillion.”

 

However, the financial experts also noted that “despite the promise of the AfCFTA and the obvious commitment displayed by African nations, historical precedents and an unwillingness to match words with deeds suggest non-commitment and cast a shadow on the optimistic outlook.

 

“To name a few, closed land borders as observed in Nigeria and regional tensions between Kenya and Somalia are indications of potential constraints. Additionally, failure to address infrastructure deficits and security challenges are significant threats to the long-term efficacy of the agreement.”

 

It would be recalled that the Federal Government had ordered the closure of parts of the country’s borders in August last year to fight smuggling of rice and other goods.

 

 

 

Also, as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the government, like most of its counterparts on the continent, announced in March, a total shutdown of the borders that did not permit people to cross both ways .

