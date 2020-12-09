Analysts: Border closure worsens trade gap

Unless the Federal Government fully relaxes current border closure measures, the country will record its fifth consecutive quarterly trade deficit in Q4’20, as well as a fifth consecutive year of negative trade output growth in 2020, analysts at Vetiva Research, have said. The analysts, who made the prediction while reacting to the “Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics (Q3’2020)” report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, said that although Nigeria recently ratified the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement, they are not expecting, “significant improvement in trade volumes with African countries unless border closure measures are relaxed in line with regional integration efforts.”

Writing in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the analysts noted that the NBS’ data, which showed that 9M’20 trade flows fell by 10.9 per cent to N23.2 trillion, was in line with their expectations.

They stated: “Although trade flows were lower by 8.9 per cent y/y in Q3’20, the reopening of advanced economies and easing of restrictions on business activities improved trade by 34.2 per cent q/q. Irrespective, the trade gap widened to -N2.4 trillion (Q3’20), which exceeds its 9M’16 deficit outturn (-N961.4 billion). This record quarterly deficit was largely due to low exportsand a surge in import demand.” In fact, the analysts forecast that “trade is on course to experience its worst full year outturn since at least 2016, given subdued crude exports and teeming import demand.

With the recovery in domestic manufacturing activities (as revealed by Nov’20 PMI readings), we will continually see an ascent in imports. While import demand continues to wax stronger, the country’s exports are expected to remain under pre-pandemic levels, given continued OPEC+ production cuts.” Although, they are expecting quarterly improvement in crude exports due to rising demand and higher oil prices, the analysts asserted that “full relaxation of border closure measures will improve external demand for Nigerian exports, abate inflationary pressures associated with supply shortage and propel a timely recovery in trade come 2021.”

