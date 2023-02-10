Analysts call for policies to boost Nigeria’s FDI inflow

Analysts at FBNQuest Research have called for the enactment of policies that will enable Nigeria to achieve the kind of economic stability required to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow, as this, according to them, will help the country to absorb the volatility associated with portfolio flows and other investment liabilities.

The analysts stated this while reacting to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recently released data on the Balance of Payments (BoP) which shows that the financial account recorded a net surplus of almost $3.0 billion in Q3’22, a slight reduction from the $3.1 billion net surplus registered the previous quarter. According to the analysts, “in standardised terms, the net surplus on the financial account in Q3’22 is equivalent to 2.4 per cent of GDP, compared with 2.8 per cent of GDP in Q2. Accounting for the surplus was a net inflow to the economy of $3.6 billion from financial liabilities which offset a net outflow of -$622 million recorded in financial assets.

“Although three primary sources contributed to the inflow from financial liabilities, the largest source was a net inflow of $1.9 billion from other investment liabilities. “The largest sources of Inflow through other investment liabilities were net loans of $1.6 billion and $383 million to banks and the government respectively.” They also pointed out that: “With an inflow of $1.0 billion, portfolio investments were the second largest source of financial inflow into the economy. “Direct investment into the economy was the third major component of other investment liabilities.

It amounted to $726 million and was made up of $322 million of direct investments in domestic enterprises and earnings reinvestment of $473 million.” Thus, the analysts averred that “the volatility associated with portfolio flows and other investment liabilities makes it necessary to enact policies that will enable the country achieve the economic stability required to attract direct investment flows, which are more reliable sources of capital inflows to the economy.”

