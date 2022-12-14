Business

Analysts: Cash withdrawal limit may push up dollar demand

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said that the new cash withdrawal limits, recently announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), can lead to a further increase in the demand for dollars thus putting more pressure on the naira.

The analysts, who stated this in a report released over the weekend, noted that while the volatility in the forex market, occasioned by the CBN’s announcement of its currency redesign plan, seems to have subsided “the recent policy from the apex bank on the daily and weekly withdrawal limits may drive further demand for the greenback as hedge against further depreciation of the local currency.”

The naira, which plunged to a record low of over N800 per dollar at the parallel market following the CBN’s announcement of its currency redesign plan, had recently strengthened to N750/$1 at that segment of the fx market. New Telegraph reports that CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had on October 26, announced that the apex bank had obtained President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval to change the design of the N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations. The CBN Governor, who stated that the new currency notes would become legal tender as from December 15, 2022, said that the old and new notes would circulate concurrently for a period of 45 days up until January 31, 2022, when the former will cease to be legal tender. He explained that the move was aimed at checking the increasing ease and risk of currency counterfeiting evidenced by several security reports, and the increased risk to financial stability as well as the worsening shortage of clean and fit currency, with the attendant negative perception of the central bank.

However, following President Muhammadu Buhari’s unveiling of the new banknotes on November 23, the CBN, on December 6, announced that with effect from January 9, 2023, the maximum cash withdrawal over the counter by individuals and corporate organisations per week, would be N100,000 and N500,000 respectively, stating that withdrawals above these limits will attract processing fees of five per cent and 10 per cent respectively. It further stated that maximum cash withdrawal per week via Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), from January 9, would be N100,000 subject to a maximum of N20,000 cash withdrawal per day. The apex bank, which directed banks to load only N200 and lower denominations into their ATMs, said that the maximum cash withdrawal via Point of Sales (PoS) terminals), from January 9, would also be N20,000 daily.

 

