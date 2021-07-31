l Banks don’t have capacity to issue FX to meet demand

While financial pundits are wary to condemn the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the CBN to remove the Bureau De Change (BDC) from the distribution chain of foreign exchange for reasons they mentioned, a general consensus among the experts is that the naira will suffer for it as it will continue to lose value. A massive job loss is also feared, which will bear its negative impact on the economy. Bamidele Famoofo reports

The reasons advanced by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), a body of economic experts chaired by the governor of the CBN for removing the BDCs from the supply chain of foreign exchange in Africa’s largest economy was that they are no longer serving the primary objectives for creating them. Their primary purpose according the CBN was to serve the retail end of the forex market where not more than $5,000 must be sold to buyers. But the MPC, rising from its meeting in July said the BDCs have gone beyond their limits, prompted by greed to sell as much as the banks are authorized to sell and in the process widening their margin. The decision The Central Bank Governor stated that the Bureau De Change (BDC) operators had abandoned the objectives of their establishment, which is to serve the retail end-users who need USD5, 000 or less. Instead, they have become wholesale dealers and illegally transact FX to the tune of millions of dollars per transaction. The Governor noted that the CBN sells about USD110.10 million per week to the BDCs (c. 5,500) – USD20, 000 per BDC, translating to USD5.72 billion in a year. Accordingly, the Governor disclosed that the apex bank would immediately discontinue sales of dollars to the BDC operators, given that they have not fulfilled their obligations of only getting a little margin per FX transaction as agreed. Given the rent-seeking behaviour of the BDCs, the MPC decided with immediate Analysts: CBN can’t sustain policy of withdrawing FX from BDCs l Banks don’t have capacity to issue FX to meet demand l Policy will address inequality, nepotism in the BDCs effect to discontinue the sale of FX to the BDCs, allow the CBN to no longer process or issue new licenses for BDC operations in the country, channel significant portion of weekly allocations of BDC allocations to the Commercial banks to meet legitimate FX demands and instruct all commercial banks in the country to create a dedicated teller point in designated branches for the sale of FX for legitimate transactions.

Reactions

Reactions Besides seeing the policy creating a spike in price in the parallel and further weakening the naira, some financial experts who spoke with Saturday Telegraph believe that the CBN might not be able to sustain the policy due to the pressure it will mount on the commercial banks which may not have all the resources to serve the teeming market which the vast number of registered BDCs handle. Analysts at Cordros Securities Limited in a report hinted that they expect, in the short-term, that the new development will lead to further pressure on the exchange rate in the parallel market given the lag between commercial banks settling to adjust to the CBN’s directive and the knee jerk reaction from market participants induced by the urge to stockpile the greenback to mitigate an expected exchange rate pressure. “Overall, we believe the effectiveness of the modalities in disbursing the greenback to the retail segment through the commercial banks would determine how much the current rates at the parallel market will diverge from the NAFEX rates”, Cordros Securities submitted. The opinion of a Senior Lecturer at the Economics Department of Lagos Business School, Dr. Bongo Adi, was that the decision of the MPC to stop the services of the BDCs in the forex supply chain may not endure. His words: “I don’t know if the policy will stand because it was the CBN that licensed the BDCs under certain stringent conditions which they met. The Association of BDCs might challenge the decision of the apex bank in Court and the CBN might eventually soft-pedal.” But on the other hand, Dr. Adi said the move is well advised in many ways. He noted that the decision reached at the July MPC meeting could be a way to right many wrongs and ensure that equity and justice is served as he alleges that about 90 percent of the licensed BDCs in the country belong to persons from a certain section of the country. “Apart from withdrawing funds from the BDCs, the CBN must ensure that equity and justice is served in the market,” he said. A former Chief Economist at Zenith Bank, Marcel Okeke, said the naira will keep crashing because of the pressure that retail customers which the BDCs are meant to serve will bring on the commercial banks which are fewer in number compared to the BDCs. He attributed the pressure in the forex space to the undying crave of Nigerians for foreign goods and services as well as reducing supply of foreign exchange into the country. “The volume of forex available within the economy is not increasing in any way, demand will mount while supply remains in one place and the naira will suffer the impact as it gets more weakened against the dollar.” Okeke warned that addressing the issues of foreign exchange single-handedly is not a problem the CBN can achieve. He noted that the efforts of the Federal Government must compliment the monetary policies of the apex bank to win the battle. “Confronting Nigeria’s exchange rate is beyond the powers of the CBN as the economy must be effectively diversified to increase the sources through which the country earns forex. Until we increase the sources of funding, we will continue to struggle with the meager supply we are getting from oil. The monetary instruments can’t solve the problem.” “The government must make the people consume more of what is produced in the country. Measures must be put in place to make us import fewer goods and produce more to reduce the demand on forex. Government must provide local alternatives to what the people import to help grow the value of the naira. What the CBN is doing could more or less be considered a waste of time and the naira will be the worse for it, said Okeke. The Managing Director of BIC Consult, Dr. Boniface Chizea, noted that the first impact of the policy will be to increase unemployment in the country as it is expected that most people employed by the BDCs market will lose their means of livelihood. “The first impact will be job loss otherwise it’s a development that we should not be frightened about. People have obtained licenses and secured work premises and employed staff with money and suddenly the carpet is being pulled under their feet. So many people who left banking are into BDC. Most of them will certainly lose their jobs and means of livelihood,” he lamented. But on the other hand, he regretted that the amount of money going to the BDCs from the CBN and being frittered away is massive. “The CBN saw it and considering the meager inflow of resources and the dire situation which we have found ourselves, it had to take that decision.” Meanwhile Dr. Chizea is not certain that the decision taken by the CBN will ultimately achieve its objective as he chose to adopt a “wait and see” approach. “Let’s wait and see how it is going to work out but the banks will never be able to serve the people the same way the BDCs have done given their small number,” he said. But like the other experts, Chizea agreed that rate in the parallel market will spike as the legitimate market will go under. There will be scarcity in the forex space as a result of the withdrawal of the services of the BDCs. He however argued that the banned BDCs could thrive on the flow of foreign exchange from the autonomous market which he said could be as much as USD 25billion annually to remain in business. Meanwhile some BDC operators have alleged that policy was meant to further enrich the commercial banks who they said are the biggest beneficiaries. A respondent who sought anonymity blamed the apex bank for failing in its duty to efficiently monitor the operations of the BDCs. “The real issue is that this ban is primarily designed to further enrich the commercial banks that are the biggest beneficiaries. All they ought to do from the onset is to give a directive that hoarders of dollars will not get the weekly $10,000 they allocate and ensure some of us are actually denied. “If they had done this, the naira will definitely shore up but with this blanket ban, wait and see what will happen in the next month if the Naira will not further nose dive from where it is now. “Immediately the announcement was made the Naira hit N505 to the dollar and if care is not taken it will continue to slide. He acknowledged that the dollar is massively hoarded because in the last four years it has been gaining ground against the Naira so people hoard because the increase has remained constant. Another operator on the island too spoke in a similar vein heaping all the blames on the doorstep of CBN

