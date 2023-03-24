Analysts: CBN unlikely to change forex policy for now

Despite the weakness shown by the naira at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window in the last few days, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is not likely to change its foreign exchange policy in the short term, analysts at Coronation Research have said. There has been speculation in some quarters that the apex bank was waiting until the conclusion of the general election to devalue the naira, which has been under pressure especially at the parallel market in recent years. However, in a report released on Tuesday, the Coronation Research analysts stated: “Last week, the exchange rate at the Investors and Exporters Window (I&E Window) lost 0.07% to close at N461.83/$1.

Elsewhere, the foreign exchange (FX) reserves of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) decreased by 1.02 per cent to $36.02 billion, as the CBN continues to intervene across the various FX windows. “This does not seem to be the time for a change in CBN policy, in our view. The CBN is likely to continue with its policy of gradual loosening of the I&E Window rate while managing FX reserves at close to their historic highs.

We expect only small FX rate adjustments over the coming weeks and months.” According to a report by Nairametrics yesterday, international airline operators in Nigeria have adjusted their exchange rate to N551/$1 from N462 per dollar. The online newspaper had reported on Wednesday that the naira/dollar rate dropped to N551 on the official spot rate of the I&E of the FMDQ for the second consecutive day, the lowest on record. New Telegraph had reported that the Chief Executive Officer, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, predicted in December that an official adjustment of the exchange rate was unavoidable this year.

The FDC CEO, who stated that administrative controls in the country’s foreign exchange market are responsible for the negative effect of the wide gap existing between the parallel and official market rates on Nigeria’s economy, noted that the situation was “leading to diversion of investment flows away from the market.”

