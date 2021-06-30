Analysts: CBN’s forex measures may boost real sector

Recent measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stabilise foreign exchange rates are likely to have a positive impact on the country’s real sector, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have said. In a report obtained by New Telegraph on Monday, the analysts cited the recent announcement by the President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, that the company’s new fertiliser plant, which began operation in the month of June 2021, would export the first shipment of its fertiliser to Louisiana, in the United States, while the majority of the exports from the plant would be shipped to Brazil. According to the analysts, Dangote Group’s fertiliser exports would boost the economy given that as part of measures to reduce the demand pressure on foreign exchange, the Federal Government banned the importation of NPK fertiliser in November 2018, and CBN, in December of the same year, also added fertiliser to the list of imported items that is ineligible to access foreign exchange from the official markets.

The analysts said: “As CBN explores other avenues to stabilise foreign exchange rates, we expect the new development to have a positive effect on the real sector.” Grappling with surging dollar demand in the face of declining external reserves, the CBN had in recent months stepped up efforts to boost forex liquidity. For instance, CBN, last month, adopted the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Fixing Mechanism (NAFEX) rate, also known as the Investors’ & Exporters’ (I&E) window rate as the official exchange rate.

In early March, CBN had introduced a “Naira for dollar scheme,” under which recipients of diaspora remittances, who receive funds through licensed International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs), will be paid N5 for every $1 received. Similarly, on 30 November 2020, CBN directed all international money transfer operators (IMTOs) to pay funds to beneficiaries of diaspora remittances in foreign currency (dollars) as against the erstwhile naira payment.

