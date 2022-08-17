Analysts: CBN’s FX interventions may further depress external reserves

Nigeria’s external reserves, which dropped below $39 billion last week, will head south further as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) steps up its intervention in the foreign exchange market in its bid to defend the naira, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said. The analysts, who stated this in a new report, noted that the high price of oil (the commodity that accounts for 80 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings) may not have a positive impact on the external reserves because of the country’s low oil production levels.

As the analysts put it, “the external reserves lost by 0.56 per cent ($220 million) to close July 28 at $39.22 billion from $39.44 billion at the beginning of the review period (July 18). The depletion on the reserves was majorly due to CBN’s supply of foreign exchange to stabilise the currency.

The external reserves is expected to continue its downward trend as CBN intensifies its efforts to stabilise the currency by supplying foreign exchange to the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window. Because of the country’s low oil production levels, high oil prices may have less of an impact on the country’s external reserves.” However, the analysts stated that “a constant depletion on the external reserves is likely to discourage the CBN from supplying foreign exchange in the foreign exchange market. This could further stoke currency depreciation as demand outpaces supply.” New Telegraph recently reported that the external reserves, which had remained above the $39 billion mark since June 27, 2022, standing at $39.06 billion, fell to N38.95 billion as of August 8, 2022.

Latest data obtained from the CBN shows that the reserves had dropped further to $38.88 billion as of August 11, 2022. Despite the Russia- Ukraine war ensuring that the price of oil stayed above $100 per barrel in recent months, there has been no significant accretion to the external reserves. Indeed, analysts note that Nigeria is the only major oil producing country that has not benefitted adequately from the high oil prices as insecurity, pipeline vandalism and other challenges in the oil producing Niger Delta region, have ensured that it consistently fails to meet its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production quota.

The situation has meant that the Nigerian National Oil Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which was already grappling with huge subsidies on imported petroleum products, started to struggle to remit oil export earnings to the CBN, thus depriving the apex bank of the foreign exchange it needs to defend the naira. According to the Economic Report for Q1’22 released by the CBN over the weekend, the apex bank sold a total of $4.86 billion at the foreign exchange market in the first three months of this year. The amount is 5.8 per cent ($281.88 million) less than the 5.14billion that CBN sold in the previous quarter. The report further shows that the amount of forex sold by CBN at the various windows of the official foreign exchange market in Q1’22 declined compared to Q4’21 numbers.

It stated: “Total foreign exchange sales to authorised dealers by the bank, at $4.86 billion, decreased by 5.8 per cent, compared with the previous quarter’s level. Disaggregation shows that foreign exchange sales at interbank/ invisibles and Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) windows declined by 16.9 per cent and 10.8 per cent to $0.46 billion and $1.79 billion, respectively, relative to the levels in the preceding quarter. “Similarly, SME interventions and sales at the Investors & Exporters’ (I&E) window, decreased by 2.0 per cent and 26.7 per cent to $0.38 billion and $1.41 billion, compared with the amounts in the preceding quarter. However, matured swap contracts rose by 187.33 per cent to $0.82 billion, relative to the previous quarter’s level. The average turnover at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) segment declined by 35.8 per cent to $0.12 billion, relative to the previous quarter, reflecting decreased liquidity in the window.”

