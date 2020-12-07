Business

Analysts: CBN’s special bills’ll improve banks’ liquidity ratios

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

PREDICTION
Lenders’ liquidity ratios already close to regulatory minimum of 30%

 

Deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country are likely to see an improvement in their liquidity ratios due to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) introduction of Special Bills, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said.

 

The analysts, who made the prediction in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, noted that the    apex bank’s introduction of the Special Bills was particularly significant as the liquidity ratios of lenders, especially Tier 2 banks, “are already close to the regulatory minimum of 30 per cent.”

 

In a move it said was part of measures to “deepen the financial markets and avail the monetary authority with an additional liquidity management too,” the CBN, had through a circular, last Wednesday, introduced Special Bills to the financial system.

According to the circular, key fea  tures of the bills include a tenor of 90 days, zero coupon, and applicable yield that will be determined by the CBN at issuance.

 

In addition, the bills will be tradable amongst banks, retail and institutional investors and also qualify as liquid assets in the computation of liquidity ratio for lenders. The statement further said that the bills would not be accepted for repurchase agreement transactions with the CBN and will not be discountable at the apex bank’s window.

In their reaction, FBNQuest Re search      feasearch analysts first highlighted what they described as “positives” of the CBN’s announcement.
They stated: “A boost to banks’ liquidity ratio. Prior to the circular, excess Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) had been sterilised with the CBN on a nil return basis. Most banks have CRRs north of 40 per cent vs. the regulatory minimum of 27.5 per cent.

 

“Going forward, the excess CRRs will be eligible for conversion into the special bills and used in the computation of liquidity ratio. As such, banks will see an improvement in their liquidity ratio. This is quite significant, particularly for Tier 2 banks because their liquidity ratios are already close to the regulatory minimum of 30 per cent. Also, although the yield has not been determined by the CBN, the circular indicates that banks will be able to earn some return on the bills as opposed to the zero yields on their excess CRR.”

 

However, the analysts also pointed out that the policy had its “negatives.”
As they put it, “the CBN’s press release mentions a 90-day tenor. However, we understand that the CBN has the discretion to roll the bills over with a view to extending its maturity. It appears that this clause is meant to address concerns around the impact of the potential excess liquidity on fx/exchange rate stability.

 

Consequently, its utility for immediate risk asset creation is limited. Given this caveat, the bills may not be as liquid an asset as they appear initially.”

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FBN General Insurance posts N7.31bn premium

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F BN General Insurance Ltd has disclosed that it wrote N7.31 billion premium for the 2019 financial year. This was disclosed during the company’s 4th Annual General Meeting (AGM).     While presenting the report during the virtual meeting, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Bode Opadokun, disclosed that the company witnessed […]
Business

ARC appoints director

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The African Risk Capacity Insurance Limited (ARC Ltd) has appointed Dr Jennifer Blanke to its board.   Blanke was the Vice-President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development of the African Development Bank Group, based in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, where she was responsible for overseeing the strategy, lending and programming for a significant share of the […]
Business

Bank names chairman, 2 directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

SunTrust Bank Nigeria Limited has appointed a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Director, Mr. Olanrewaju Shittu, as its chairman.   A statement by the bank noted that he replaced Mr. Jibril Aku. The board of directors of the bank also approved the appointment of Mr. Mohammed Datti Yola as non-executive director and Barrister Charles […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: