Analysts commend CBN on creative industry financing

Analysts at CSL Research have commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for creating the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI). The analysts, who stated this in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, stated that the CIFI played a leading role in ensuring that the information, communication and technology (ICT) sector was the best performing areas of the economy last year and also helped the country exit recession in Q4’20. As the analysts put it, “despite a frail 2020 for the Nigerian economy, there was a bit of silver lining. The Nigerian ICT sector emerged as the leading segment of the economy aiding the country’s exit from recession by a whisker in Q4’20. The development, in effect, justifies to some extent, the earlier decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to create the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI) to support businesses in the following areas: fashion, ICT, movie production and distribution and music.

“The CBN began to contemplate the idea of the CIFI following the influx of private investment into the technology space in 2019. “For instance, according to the African Tech Start-ups Funding report for 2019, Nigeria got foreign exchange inflows totaling $137.9million in the period. This continued into 2020, considering that despite the pandemic, the sector still attracted an additional $122million in seed founding.

Furthermore, the sector contributed 13.12 per cent of the total real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria which came to N19.53 trillion as of Q4’20. “Evaluating the progress made so far with the CIFI, as of Q3’20, the CBN had reportedly disbursed c. N3.12 billion in intervention to 320 beneficiaries. While there are concerns around the tenor of the loan for Software Engineers and accessibility of funds to other technological entrepreneurs, we laud the CIFI and encourage relevant agencies to do more.”

