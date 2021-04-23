Business

Analysts commend CBN on creative industry financing

Posted on Author Tony Chukuwnyem Comment(0)

Analysts at CSL Research have commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for creating the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI). The analysts, who stated this in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, stated that the CIFI played a leading role in ensuring that the information, communication and technology (ICT) sector was the best performing areas of the economy last year and also helped the country exit recession in Q4’20. As the analysts put it, “despite a frail 2020 for the Nigerian economy, there was a bit of silver lining. The Nigerian ICT sector emerged as the leading segment of the economy aiding the country’s exit from recession by a whisker in Q4’20. The development, in effect, justifies to some extent, the earlier decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to create the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI) to support businesses in the following areas: fashion, ICT, movie production and distribution and music.

“The CBN began to contemplate the idea of the CIFI following the influx of private investment into the technology space in 2019. “For instance, according to the African Tech Start-ups Funding report for 2019, Nigeria got foreign exchange inflows totaling $137.9million in the period. This continued into 2020, considering that despite the pandemic, the sector still attracted an additional $122million in seed founding.

Furthermore, the sector contributed 13.12 per cent of the total real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria which came to N19.53 trillion as of Q4’20. “Evaluating the progress made so far with the CIFI, as of Q3’20, the CBN had reportedly disbursed c. N3.12 billion in intervention to 320 beneficiaries. While there are concerns around the tenor of the loan for Software Engineers and accessibility of funds to other technological entrepreneurs, we laud the CIFI and encourage relevant agencies to do more.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NSE begins week negative with N13bn loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative following investors’ low sentiments. The market breadth, however, closed positive with 16 gainers against 15 losers.   Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 23.41 basis points or 0.09 per cent to close at 25,582.23 index points as against 25,605.64 recorded the previous […]
Business

Adebayo: Govt should support local building material production

Posted on Author DAYO AYEYEMI

    Festus Adebayo, the convener of the flagship Abuja International Housing Show (AIHS), is the Executive Director, Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), and Managing Director of Fesadeb Communications. In this Interview with DAYO AYEYEMI, he speaks on some of the issues confronting affordable housing and mortgage, pending housing related bills at the National Assembly, […]
Business

UBA hinges customer satisfaction on innovation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has said that the recently embarked transformation of its processes is to ensure that customers’ expectations are not only met but surpassed while enjoying seamless and world-class banking services. In ensuring this, the bank has embarked on several initiatives that include streamlining and automating its processes, upgrading technology, training, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica