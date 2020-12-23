Analysts: COVID-19 threatens Nigeria, others’ economies

Covid-19 second wave-induced restrictions by authorities in some sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries could hinder their economic recovery, analysts at United Capital have said. The analysts, who stated this in a note obtained by New Telegraph, yesterday, pointed out that given the region’s weak funding capacity for vaccines, coupled with the spike in positive tests, the initial optimism about a quick economic recovery for SSA nations brought about by the lifting of restrictions during the first wave of the pandemic has disappeared.

They stated: “In the last month, vaccine-related positivity across the globe spilled into the continent, raising hopes that economic recovery in SSA economies could be faster than first thought.

However, this optimism has come under threat in recent days as Covid-19 caseloads in major economies like Nigeria and South Africa garners pace. “As restrictions were lifted, which supported restoring economic activities in phases, South Africa’s economy showed some improvement. For example, the rand has appreciated 15.9 per cent against the dollar so far in H2-2020 after a downturn in H1-2020.

South African bond yields have rebounded after an initial sell-off at the start of the pandemic while the Johannesburg Stock exchange (JSE) has performed well, returning 12.6 per cent so far in H2-2020 alone, after it dipped -4.8 per cent in H1-2020.

“A similar story can be said in Nigeria which saw its economy contract at a slower pace in Q3’20 with notable improvements across major sectors as the economy gradually reopened.” They further said: “However, with caseloads surging, the South African government has introduced widespread restrictions to combat the rising caseloads while fears of a new nationwide lockdown remain prominent in Nigeria where new cases are now at record levels.

The hope of a vaccine to help contain infections and restore health remains dampened given the fiscal inability of many SSA governments. “Various studies have shown about 70 per cent of the total population would have to be vaccinated for full economic activity to return.

In other economies, funding for vaccines remains uncertain with poorer SSA countries expected to rely on donations. Factoring the rising second wave and weak funding capacity for vaccines, we think SSA recovery may be more prolonged than recent optimism suggests.”

Like this: Like Loading...