Analysts
Business

Analysts: Decline in capital importation’ll persist

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The recent downward trend in capital importation into Nigeria is likely to persist over the medium to long term, analysts at United Capital Research have said.

The analysts, who made the prediction in a report released yesterday, cited foreign exchange liquidity concerns, rising insecurity and Nigeria’s weak macroeconomic fundamentals, as some of the issues that will continue to keep foreign investors away from the country.

According to the analysts, “generally, capital inflows are on the decline. According to the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) Q2-2022 release, capital importation was down 2.4 per cent q/q to register at $1.5 billion, albeit 75.3 per cent higher than its $875.6 million print in Q2-2021.

“The year-on-year increase was due to the low base from 2021. For context, the World Bank’s International Debt Report disclosed a deceleration in Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), a component of Capital imports, from $6.0 billion in 2010 to $2.4 billion in 2021.

Several considerations come to bear. “The increased operational costs of manufacturing and processing plants reduce profitability and thus dissuade investment. Foreign exchange liquidity concerns remain as well as an increasingly poor population.

Additional legacy bottlenecks such as decrepit infrastructure, policy flipflop, rising insecurity, and unabating government bureaucracies have discouraged long term foreign capital. “On the Foreign Portfolio Inflows (FPI) side, investors remain discouraged on the back of hawkish monetary policy in advanced economies, negative real rate of return in Nigeria, rising election tensions and the earlier mentioned FX concerns.”

They further stated: “Looking forward, we expect capital importation to remain broadly weak.

Lack of a transparent & liquid FX regime, weak macroeconomic fundamentals, worsening debt situation and rising political risks are all issues that will limit FPI flows over the medium to long term

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Firm gets $1.5m to make buying car insurance easier

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Only 21 per cent of the 12 million registered vehicles on Nigerian roads have genuine motor insurance, as the rest either have fake certificates (owners are mostly unaware) or are not covered at all.   This report also states that a number of car owners holding genuine insurance policies also fail to renew them when […]
Business

Insecurity destabilising agric sector output nationwide

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The last seven years of the current administration headed by President Muhammadu Buhari have turned out to be one of the worst for agriculture in the 62 years of the country’s independence. Taiwo Hassan reports Indeed, it is regrettable that a country once known globally as having recorded success in it agric sector, has in […]
Business

Cussons Baby of the year Season 7 wins N2m reward

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

It was yet another successful finale of the most recognised baby competition in the country, the Cussons Baby Moments Competition, organised by PZ Cussons. Marking its 7th season, Baby Naomi Essienawan Effan-Okon was crowned the Cussons Baby of the year at the very befitting grand finale, which was held in Lagos recently.   Baby Naomi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica