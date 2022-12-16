Analysts: Decline in capital importation’ll persist

The recent downward trend in capital importation into Nigeria is likely to persist over the medium to long term, analysts at United Capital Research have said.

The analysts, who made the prediction in a report released yesterday, cited foreign exchange liquidity concerns, rising insecurity and Nigeria’s weak macroeconomic fundamentals, as some of the issues that will continue to keep foreign investors away from the country.

According to the analysts, “generally, capital inflows are on the decline. According to the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) Q2-2022 release, capital importation was down 2.4 per cent q/q to register at $1.5 billion, albeit 75.3 per cent higher than its $875.6 million print in Q2-2021.

“The year-on-year increase was due to the low base from 2021. For context, the World Bank’s International Debt Report disclosed a deceleration in Nigeria’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), a component of Capital imports, from $6.0 billion in 2010 to $2.4 billion in 2021.

Several considerations come to bear. “The increased operational costs of manufacturing and processing plants reduce profitability and thus dissuade investment. Foreign exchange liquidity concerns remain as well as an increasingly poor population.

Additional legacy bottlenecks such as decrepit infrastructure, policy flipflop, rising insecurity, and unabating government bureaucracies have discouraged long term foreign capital. “On the Foreign Portfolio Inflows (FPI) side, investors remain discouraged on the back of hawkish monetary policy in advanced economies, negative real rate of return in Nigeria, rising election tensions and the earlier mentioned FX concerns.”

They further stated: “Looking forward, we expect capital importation to remain broadly weak.

Lack of a transparent & liquid FX regime, weak macroeconomic fundamentals, worsening debt situation and rising political risks are all issues that will limit FPI flows over the medium to long term

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...