Analysts: Economic recovery boosts VAT collection

Analysts at CSL Stockbrokers have attributed the significant increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) collections last year compared to the previous year’s to the recovery in the economy during the period. The analysts, who stated this in a recent report, also said they believed that the impact of persistent inflationary pressures on prices of goods and services equally contributed to the growth in VAT collections in 2021. Citing the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) latest published data on the revenue generated from VAT collections in Q4’21, which shows that total VAT collected in Q4’21 was N563.7 billion, a 12.6 per cent y/y improvement compared to N500.5 billion in Q3’21, the analysts noted: “Cumulatively, the total VAT collected in 2021 was N2.1 trillion, reflecting a sturdy growth of 35.4 per cent y/y relative to N1.5 trillion collected in 2020,” adding that “the government enjoyed the best of both worlds as the economic recovery spurred growth in both VAT and Company Income Tax (CIT) collections.” They further stated: “Further analysis of the contribution to VAT revenue collected solely in Q4’21 revealed that VAT on locally produced goods (i.e., non-import VAT) alongside Nigerian Customs Service (NCS)-Import VAT and non-import (foreign) VAT increased by 12.8 per cent q/q, 2.5 per cent y/y and 27.4 per cent q/q, respectively. We believe the growth in VAT on locally produced goods (+12.8 per cent q/q and +56.8 per cent y/y) reflects the continued recovery in consumption, post the peak of the pandemic in 2020. “Beyond that, we think the impact of the persistent inflationary pressures on prices of goods and services also aided the growth seen as VAT is deducted by applying the VAT rate on the value of transactions. Notably, save for the quarterly decline in the Arts, Entertainment & Recreation and Educations sectors, all other sectors drove the q/q growth. “Excluding any growth attributable to currency adjustments, we can safely conclude that a huge part of the growth seen is largely due to improving macroeconomic conditions.” According to the analysts, VAT revenue will continue to benefit from a quickened recovery in consumer spending
