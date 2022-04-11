Analysts: eNaira’ll drive e-payment growth

Predict ion

Strong growth recorded across various e-payment channels in 2021 continued into 2022

If fully integrated into electronic payments (epayments) channels, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) digital currency, the eNaira, will help to further drive growth in the country’s e-payments industry, analysts at CSL Stockbrokers have said.

The analysts, who stated this while reacting to latest data released by the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), which showed that the strong growth recorded across the various e-payment channels in 2021 continued into 2022, noted that Covid-19 accelerated the growth in e-payments, and that the industry “is still poised for further growth as alternative payment channels evolve.”

According to the analysts, “the pandemic, which allowed for the blossoming of digital payments, has paved the way for the continued growth in e-payments transaction volume and value in Nigeria, reflecting the enduring shift away from cash.

This has also been driven by the increasing internet & mobile penetration and investment by banks and other payment-based fintech companies in payment technology infrastructure.

“Furthermore, the growth in Point Of Sale (POS) transactions shows the increase in agency banking services. Likewise, the increase in mobile inter scheme transactions, also reflects more coverage in capturing the population.

Also, we believe the newly launched e-Naira, though still at the nascent stage, if fully integrated nto e-payment channels, will spur growth.” In addition, the analysts said that given Nigeria’s, “favourable demographics and regulatory support” they were also expecting accelerated growth in the country’s Fintech industry.

New Telegraph reports that President Muhammadu Buhari unveiled the eNaira on October 25 last year, thus making Nigeria the first country on the continent, and one of the first in the world, to launch a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC). Buhari had said that with the eNaira, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was projected to rise by $29 billion in the next 10 years.

The President had stated that: “Indeed, some estimates indicate that the adoption of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and its underlying technology, called blockchain, can increase Nigeria’s GDP by $29 billion over the next 10 years.

“CBDCs can also help increase remittances, foster cross border trade, improve financial inclusion, make monetary policy more effective, and enable the government to send direct payments to citizens eligible for specific welfare programmes.”

Also speaking at the event, CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said the eNaira would support a resilient payment ecosystem, encourage rapid financial inclusion, reduce the cost of processing cash, enable direct and transparent welfare intervention to citizens, and increase revenue and tax collection.

According to CBN data, 95 days after it was unveiled, total downloads of the eNaira hit 694,000.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...