Analysts: #EndSARS crisis may trigger more pro-growth policies

PREDICTION

Monetary, fiscal authorities adopted pro-growth stance due to Covid-19

Tony Chukwunyem As economic activities in the country gradually return to normal after the widespread violence and destruction that trailed the Lekki Toll Gate shootings penultimate week, analysts at Coronation Research have said that the crisis could lead to the monetary and fiscal authorities introducing more pro-growth policies.

The #EndSARS crisis, which started on October 20, when security forces opened fire on Lekki Toll Gate protesters who had been staging a sit-in for about three weeks, calling for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a notorious police unit that had long been accused of extortion, torture and extra-judicial killings, resulted in the country’s financial hub, Lagos, suffering massive losses estimated at N1trillion.

Commenting on the crisis in “Coronation Research Weekly” report obtained by New Telegraph, the analysts said that even though the monetary and fiscal authorities had already adopted a pro-growth stance in order to tackle the effects of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, the devastating fall-out of the Lekki shootings is likely to make them want to focus on business continuity by introducing more pro-growth policies.

They said: “In terms of monetary policy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) already has a pro-growth stance which encourages commercial banks to lend to businesses (for example, through the mandatory 65 per cent loan-to deposit ratio) and it has seen market interest rates fall to record lows this year. A back-to-business policy would be consistent with its existing stance, requiring no change in direction.

It could signal its desire for further expansion through its Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) which it recently cut, on September 22, from 12.50 per cent to 11.50 per cent.

“It could also introduce measures to further encourage banks to lend and to increase overall system-wide liquidity, though it might wish to maintain the current cash reserve rate (CRR) at 27.5 per cent. It could also expand its own targeted lending initiatives. In short, we expect the CBN to be busy.

“Like the CBN, the Federal Government of Nigeria already has a pro-growth stance with its N2.3 trillion Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan. So, again, no change in policy direction is required. As we often point out, government in Nigeria is not large in relation to GDP, so the ability of government to stimulate the economy is much less than in developed economies.

However, this does not rule out an initiative on this front.”

According to the analysts, the fact that Nigerian financial markets were stable in the last fortnight and did not seem to have been significantly affected by the crisis, indicates that the “markets believe in a swift return to business as normal, something which, in our opinion, takes the pressure off policy makers in the short term.

“Rather than having to support financial markets, as sometimes happens in developed nations, Nigeria’s policy makers can afford a hands-off approach to them. And they can focus directly on the issues of business continuity and the flow of credit.”

