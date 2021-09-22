Business

Analysts: Exchange rate volatility, others may push up inflation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Nigeria’s inflation rate, which has been falling in recent months, could reverse its downward trend and head north because of the “volatile exchange rate, increase in electricity tariff and rising cost of fund,” analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said.

 

The analysts stated this while commenting on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), last week, which showed that inflation dropped for the fifth consecutive month to 17.01per cent in August from 17.38 per cent recorded in July.

 

According to the analysts, while the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may have left rates unchanged at its meeting, last week, to boost economic  growth, insecurity and the depreciation of the exchange rate may hinder its objective.

 

As the analysts put it, “as Cowry Research expected, the headline inflation rate eased further y-o-y chiefly on reduction in core items prices. However, we expect inflation rate to reverse upwards in the coming months amid volatiile exchange rate, increase in electricity tariff and rising cost of fund.

 

“Meanwhile, the decision of the MPC to continue to push for growth appears to be in sync with expectations, albeit the structural challeneges, worsened insecurity and the depreciation of the exchange rate may hinder the objective of the apex bank.”

 

According to the communiqué issued at the end of their meeting, members of MPC voted not to ease monetary policy because this may not help to further reduce inflation.

 

The statement said: “On loosening, the Committee felt that this would lower retail interest rates and improve the ability of obligors to repay their obligations, with a complementary reduction in Non- Performing Loans (NPLs).

 

“The gradual downward movement of inflation may, however, be compromised if policy accommodation is increased, leading to a further widening of the negative real interest rate and thus exacerbating capital outflows as investment in naira denominated assets become less attractive.

 

“Members considered that a hold stance would allow the current recovery of output growth and decline in inflation to continue smoothly, thus gradually moving the economy to a sustainable path before adjustments are made to the stance of policy.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

