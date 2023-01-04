Analysts expect fiscal, forex pressures to persist

With the aggressive monetary policy tightening regime put in place by global central banks and Russia-Ukraine was not looking likely to end in the short term, analysts are predicting that some of the major challenges faced by Nigeria’s economy last year, such as fiscal and forex pressures, could continue throughout 2023, writes Tony Chukwunyem

In a report released last Friday, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC) stated: “2022 will always be a year to remember for many households, businesses, economic thinkers, and policymakers in Nigeria as the year saw blends of economic challenges, ranging from the COVID-19 fiscal stimulus backlash to shocks arising from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the far-reaching effect of the blistering monetary policy tightening regime. “No doubt, the latter two events – the global monetary tightening and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war – halted the momentum of post-pandemic recovery, muting output growth in Nigeria and several other countries. 2023 is just a few days away, and signs that this economic, market, and financial related turmoil will end soon are far from reality.” Ukraine crisis They further said: “The global economy will continue to face these major headwinds, especially from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which contributed largely to the energy crisis and global commodity price volatility. “The Russian war is likely to continue throughout 2023. The war is impacting Nigeria’s economy, particularly through supply chain disruptions and higher commodity prices.” Noting that increased demand is likely to keep oil prices elevated, the analysts stated: “The expected rise in oil prices above the 2023 budget benchmark is expected to bolster external reserves, which may help alleviate the pressure in the forex market currently stocking inflation. “However, this does not change the fact that the exchange rate premium may not vanish in 2023. The divergence between the official and parallel rates could persist in the coming year, due to forex supply shortages. To this end, exchange rate policy reform in 2023 is inevitable as it is the panacea to easing the current pressure in the forex market.” Continuing, the FDC analysts said: “Another important trend to watch for in 2023 is fiscal balance. The 2023 budget worth N21.8 trillion, has been passed, with the fiscal deficit now amounting to N11.1 trillion and debt service payments estimated at N6.6trillion. “Nigeria faced a limited fiscal space in 2022, and is expected to worsen in the coming year due to high level of corruption and low oil production. Subsidies are also eroding a substantial part of government revenue, thereby worsening the fiscal crisis in the country.” Rising public debt According to the analysts, although the fiscal deficit is expected to slightly ease in 2023, “owing to more efficient utilisation of revenue and expected gradual removal of subsidy,” the country’s rising public debt has become a cause for concern and would need to be tackled this year. Indeed, they stated: “Nigeria’s public debt hit N44.06 trillion in Q3’22, up from N42.84 trillion re-

corded in Q2’22. The astronomical increase in Nigeria’s debt stock in the past decade is pushing Nigeria to the brinks of sovereign default. In 2023, Nigeria will have no choice than to approach the IMF and could commence Policy Support Instruments (PSI) programs that could see her move to restructure its debts. “By 2023, Nigeria’s debt-to- GDP ratio is expected to cross the 40 per cent mark with debtservice revenue ratio of nearly 100 per cent. This will shrink the fiscal headroom, making it difficult to finance critical developmental projects.” Last Wednesday, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), in a report titled, “Economic review for 2022 and an agenda for 2023,” stated that the nation’s economic reform imperatives for 2023 should include reforming the budget and appropriation processes to prioritise infrastructure financing and human capital development. According to the CPPE, “this would boost productivity and competitiveness of the economy. Adoption of these reform initiatives would guarantee progression towards fiscal consolidation, reduction in fiscal deficit, diminishing need for borrowing and abating debt service burden.” Tax regime Another agenda for 2023, according to the Centre, should be a review of the country’s current tax regime, which it said, is stifling investment. It stated: “An economy that desires job creation, economic inclusion, investment growth and poverty reduction, should have an accommodating tax regime for investors. “Corporate tax in Nigeria is 30 per cent. But effective corporate tax is much more than that. There is tertiary education tax of 2.5 per cent of profit; NITDA Levy of one per cent of profit; NASENI Levy of 0.25 per cent of profit; Police Trust Fund Levy of 0.005 per cent of profit. This brings effective corporate tax to about 34 per cent. This rate is one of the highest in the world. “Average corporate tax rate for Africa is 27.6 per cent; Asian average is 19.52 per cent; European Union is 19.74 per cent and global average is 23.37 per cent. Meanwhile new taxes are still being proposed by the National Assembly. These include Tertiary Health Tax of one per cent of profit; and NYSC levy of one per cent of profit. There are numerous other taxes imposed on businesses by the states and local governments. “This multitude of taxes is crippling investment in the Nigerian economy. There is need for an urgent review.” It further noted: “The current tax regime is in conflict with the National Tax Policy, which prescribes that there should be less emphasis on direct taxation in order to incentivise investment.” “Meanwhile, investors are grappling with numerous macroeconomic, structural and regulatory headwinds. They incur huge expenditure on stuffs which the government should normally provide – electricity, security, water, waste management, human capital etc. These are implicit taxes, as it were. There are also numerous state and local government taxes which businesses have to pay,” the CPPE said. In addition, the Centre called for a reduction in the current Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of 32.5 per cent, which according to it, “has become a key impediment to financial intermediation by the banks.” Stressing that the high CRR also negatively affects banks’ profitability as it hinders their credit creation activities, the CPPE said that a reduction in the CRR, which would be part of a reset of the monetary policy, will help to unlock growth and investment in 2023. It stated: “The current Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of 32.5% and Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) of 16.5% imposed on the Nigerian banks are among the highest globally. High CRR in particular has become a key impediment to financial intermediation by the banks. Even more disturbing is the fact that effective CRR is as high as 50 per cent or more for some banks. “Financial intermediation is a fundamental function and essence of the banking system in an economy. The high CRR has made it difficult for the banks to play their primary role of financial intermediation. Their profitability is also adversely impacted because of limited room for credit creation activities.” However, in his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) Annual Bankers’ Dinner held in Lagos on November 25, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had said that the apex bank believes the short-term outlook of the Nigerian economy remains good. He stated: “We expect that over the coming years, monetary policy will remain focused on the objectives of price, monetary, and exchange rate stability. Our policy stance will, accordingly, remain tight to curtail inflation pressure, regulate capital flows, and buoy the naira-dollar exchange rate. Monetary policy decisions will remain balanced, judicious, research driven, adequate and supportive of the real economy subject to underlying fundamentals. “We will maintain the current tight monetary policy stance in the near- term, especially in view of rising inflation expectations and exchange market pressures. Though we will act to appropriately adjust the policy rate in line with unfolding conditions and outlooks.” He also said: “Inflation expectations are rising as existing structural rigidities, are compounded by global factors and anticipated elections related liquidity upsurge. For the rest of 2022 and towards mid-2023 Nigeria’s rate of inflation is projected to remain elevated and above the 12.5 percent growth-aiding threshold. “However, on the backdrop of our previous policy measures, and as the effect continue to permeate the system, our inhouse model-based simulations indicate that inflation rate could fall steadily to less than 15 percent by end-2023.” On what the situation with the exchange rate would look like in 2023, Emefiele said: “Though the CBN has so far managed to maintain exchange rate stability, the current capital flow reversals from emerging markets are expected to continue to exert considerable pressure on market rates. “This pressure could be amplified by the forthcoming elections, especially as the political marketplace heats up. Notwithstanding these pressures, the CBN is determined to maintain its stable exchange policy stance over the next few months through innovative policy measures to manage the demand and supply of foreign exchange.” He added: “If the current problem of oil theft is promptly corrected, we could expect a resumed inflow of crude oil receipts into the official reserves. This could foster gross stability in the foreign exchange market and enhance exchange rate stability.” National domestic card scheme Clearly, however, one of the important highlights of Emefiele’s speech at the event, was his announcement that the CBN, as part of its efforts to further strengthen the payments system and conserve foreign exchange, had collaborated with the Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) on a National Domestic Card Scheme, which would be launched on 16 January 2023. The CBN Governor said that the scheme was expected “to lower operating costs for banks incurring huge charges for foreign card schemes,” adding that “tt will also reduce the huge foreign exchange commitments associated with operating foreign card schemes.” According to him, the launch of the National Domestic Card Schem will “position Nigeria as the first African country to introduce a domestic card scheme, that combines a fully domestic infrastructure with international interoperability.” Conclusion Still, as the FDC analysts pointed out in their report, “2023 is characterized by political uncertainties as the nation goes to poll in February. A tight and unprecedented three-way race for the presidency is being envisaged by the EIU. We expect that whoever that picks the mantle of leadership in 2023 will have no other choice than to undertake critical and far-reaching reforms – fiscal, market and institutional reforms.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...