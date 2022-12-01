Analysts expect food prices to keep rising

Citing end of year festivities, insecurity in food producing regions as well as obsolete farming methods, analysts at United Capital Research have said they expect a further increase in food prices. The analysts, who stated this in a note released yesterday, pointed out that although the Q3-2022 GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently, showed that the agricultural sector grew by 1.3 per cent y/y in the period, 14bps more than in Q2- 2022 and up from the 1.2 per cent y/y growth recorded in Q3-2021, the expansion was too inadequate to meet the huge demand for food in the country. According to them, “most recent National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed that food inflation printed at 23.7 per cent y/y, its highest since Oct-2005.

This is primarily driven by obstacles in food supply, such as the country’s unique logistical challenges, insecurity that has prevented farmers in key food-producing from returning to farms, and the impact of recent floods on food-producing regions. “More specifically, staple foods are increasingly beyond reach. The average price of kilo of rice rose 17.5 per cenr y/y to N487.47 in Oct-2022, with some states recording N630.66/kg. The price of other staples such as Tomatoes, Yam tubers, Garri and Beef now cost N454.46/ kg (+30.8% y/y), N564.69 (+17.95% y/y), N317.90/kg (+8.7% y/y), and N2,266.24 (+28.12% y/y) respectively.

