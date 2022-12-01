Business

Analysts expect food prices to keep rising

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Citing end of year festivities, insecurity in food producing regions as well as obsolete farming methods, analysts at United Capital Research have said they expect a further increase in food prices. The analysts, who stated this in a note released yesterday, pointed out that although the Q3-2022 GDP report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently, showed that the agricultural sector grew by 1.3 per cent y/y in the period, 14bps more than in Q2- 2022 and up from the 1.2 per cent y/y growth recorded in Q3-2021, the expansion was too inadequate to meet the huge demand for food in the country. According to them, “most recent National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed that food inflation printed at 23.7 per cent y/y, its highest since Oct-2005.

This is primarily driven by obstacles in food supply, such as the country’s unique logistical challenges, insecurity that has prevented farmers in key food-producing from returning to farms, and the impact of recent floods on food-producing regions. “More specifically, staple foods are increasingly beyond reach. The average price of kilo of rice rose 17.5 per cenr y/y to N487.47 in Oct-2022, with some states recording N630.66/kg. The price of other staples such as Tomatoes, Yam tubers, Garri and Beef now cost N454.46/ kg (+30.8% y/y), N564.69 (+17.95% y/y), N317.90/kg (+8.7% y/y), and N2,266.24 (+28.12% y/y) respectively.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

N65bn stimulus: FG’s reassuring move for investors

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Recently, the Federal Government through the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, told members of the organised private sector of Nigeria at a meeting in Abuja that the announcement of a series of stimulus packages, including a N50 billion survival funds for Micro Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSME) and a N15 […]
Business

Airtel announces first closing of tower sale transaction

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Artel Africa yesterday announced the first closing of the transaction to sell its telecommunications tower assets in Tanzania to a joint venture company owned by a wholly-owned subsidiary of SBA Communications Corporation, as majority owner, and by Paradigm Infrastructure Limited, a UK company focused on developing, owning and operating shared passive wireless infrastructure in selected […]
Business

Aviation loses shine to COVID-19

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE

No doubt, year 2020, for the aviation industry, will be remembered as the worst year, not only in Nigeria, but globally. WOLE SHADARE focuses on depressing events in the country’s aviation sector in the first half of the year   A year like no other   As the aviation industry in Nigeria projected at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica