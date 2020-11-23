Analysts expect MPC to sustain rates

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is widely expected to leave interest rates on hold tomorrow when it announces the decision of its final meeting for the year.

Although members of the MPC will be going into their two-day meeting, which begins today, with minds focused on the latest inflation rate, analysts predict that this is not likely to make them alter rates.

Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC), in their initial reaction to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released last Monday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), said: “Headline inflation continued its upward trajectory in October, jumping to as high as 14.23 per cent. This is 0.52 per cent above September’s figure (13.71%). It is also the highest level in 32-month and the 14th consecutive monthly increase. At the current level, inflation is 0.08 per cent above the CBN’s year-end forecast (14.15%).

“The MPC will be meeting next week to consider the monetary policy stance that would be appropriate to address the twin challenges of rising inflat tion and currency pressures. The committee will most likely maintain status quo on all monetary parameters. This is to allow the policy decisions at the last meeting to make a tangible impact on economic indicators and agents.”

Similarly, even though they are forecasting inflation to climb higher in the remaining months of the year (14.70 % for November), due to rising energy costs and the impact of existing currency pressures, analysts at CardinalStone Research have said that they do not expect the inflation trajectory to affect the decision the MPC is likely to make tomorrow.

According to the CardinalStone Research analysts, “the Central Bank of Nigeria cut its key interest rate by 100 basis points in September even though inflation was well above the 9.00 per cent ceiling of its target range, positing that inflationary pressures were supply-side driven. In line with this position, the apex bank is unlikely to tamper with its policy lever due to inflationary pressures given that the drivers of price pressures are mostly the same.

“The apex bank, under the current Governor, Godwin Emefiele, s yet to alter the monetary policy rate in consecutive meetings and is unlikely to break from trend due to the surge in consumer prices.”

However, commenting on the likely outcome of the MPC meeting in another report released at the weekend, analysts at FDC pointed out that the latest CPI report indicated that all market sub-indices jumped in October, a situation, they said “instils fear that Nigeria might be approaching an era of hyperinflation especially with the recent 6.25 per cent increase in the pump price of fuel (PMS).”

They further stated: “The upward trajectory recorded in the last 14 months is expected to continue in November. The policy of restricting imports despite numerous impediments to local supply will remain a major driving factor for rising inflation in the coming months. The unrelenting rise in inflation coupled with a deeper contraction in Q3 GDP (to be released on November 23) will make the outcome of the MPC meeting a tough call.”

At its last meeting held in September, the MPC voted to reduce the benchmark interest rate- Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- from 12.5 per cent to 11.5 per cent. It also adjusted the asymmetric corridor, from +200/-500 to +100/-700 basis points around the MPR, but retained the Cash Reserve Requirement(CRR) and liquidity ratio at 27.5 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

Reading the communique at the end of that meeting, Emefiele said the MPC believed that recent inflationary pressures were not driven by monetary policy, but rather, a result of structural policies.

Like this: Like Loading...