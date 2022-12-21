Analysts expect Nigeria’s debt crisis to worsen

Analysts at United Capital have said that Nigeria’s debt crisis is likely to worsen especially given the Federal Government’s continued reliance on the domestic debt markets to fund its budgets. The analysts, who made the prediction in a report released yesterday, also said they expected the “unattractiveness” of the international debt market to further fuel domestic borrowing by the Federal Government. The analysts stated: “According to Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s Federal Government public debt stock printed at N38.9tn in 9M- 2022.

This represents a 14.6 per cent y/y increase compared to N33.9trillion recorded in 9M-2021. “On a q/q basis, total public debt stock rose by 2.4 per cent compared to N38.0 trillion in H1’22. Domestic debt, which accounted for 55.4 per cent of the total, rose by 18.2 per cent y/y to N21.5 trillionn in 9M-2022 compared to its print of N18.2 trillion n in 9M-2021.

“In tandem, the external debt from the international debt market rose by 10.5 per cent y/y to N17.3 trillion in 9M- 2022 relative to N15.7 trillion in 9M-2021. Notably, the country’s debt burden continues to rise in the face of dwindling government revenue and foreign exchange pressures.” Noting that the country’s heavy dependence on the domestic debt capital to meet recurrent and capital expenditures continues to push up the Federal Government’s domestic debt stock, the analysts said: “The rising debt profile remains a worry for the country as revenue generation remains below par (c.66.7% of prorated budget).”

They pointed out that the Federal Government spent N3.5trillion on debt servicing payments for the same period under review, which, according to them, represents 32.9 per cent more than the projected sum and 94.6 per cent of the total revenue generated during the period.

