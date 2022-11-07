Analysts expect October inflation to hit 21.32%

Business

Analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited have predicted that Nigeria’s headline inflation may rise by 0.55 per cent to 21.32 per cent in October 2022 from 20.77 per cent in September.

 

T he analysts, who stated  this in a report released at the weekend, also projected that food inflation would rise by 0.62per cent to 23.95per cent, while core inflation will increase by 0.18per cent to 20.5per cent.

They noted that if their estimates prove accurate, it would be the ninth consecutive monthly increase and the highest rate of inflation in 17 years.

As the analysts put it, “the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics will release its consumer price index report for the month of October on November 15. Based on our econometric model and market survey in  Lagos and its environs, Nigeria’s headline inflation is projected to increase again by 0.55 per cent to 21.32 per cent in October.

Food inflation will rise by 0.62 per cent to 23.95 per cent, while core inflation will increase by 0.18 per cent to 20.5 per cent. If our estimates are accurate, it will be the ninth consecutive monthly increase and the highest rate of inflation in 17 years.”

According to the analysts, contrary to the general expectation that harvest would drive down market prices, “the food basket experienced a faster rate of price acceleration.”

They attributed the development to the significant shortage in the supply of agricultural products as a result of the floods that badly affected major food-producing states  and also to the impact of the, “interaction of higher logistic costs and the exchange rate pass-through effect, which is keeping the price of the nonfood basket above reach.”

Specifically, the analysts stated: “The naira has lost over 15 per cent of its value relative to the dollar in the last one month. Energy prices, including diesel and gasoline, have remained elevated, with diesel price hovering between N790 and N850 in the past month.

Moreso, we expect month-on-month inflation to increase by 0.8 per cent to 2.16 per cent as the effect of floods outweighs the benefit of the typical harvest season in the month of October.”

Further commenting on the impact of the floods on food inflation, the analysts said: “The impact of the floods that swept more than 26 states under water will continue to undermine the positive impact of the harvest period.

Typically, Nigerian headline inflation and food inflation taper from September to November every year, reflecting the core harvests that occur in the period. “However, the recent floods in the major food-producing states will rob the country of the price moderation effects of the harvest season.

This, coupled with higher logistics costs, that have been exacerbated by the resurfaced fuel scarcity in the major cities, will keep food inflation elevated in the coming months. Food inflation has maintained an upward trend since January. It has increased by 6.21 per cent in the last ten months.”

 

