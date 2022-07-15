Analysts expect savings rates to rise this year

Banks’ perennially low deposit rates could head northwards in the remaining part of this year given the rising rate environment, analysts at Coronation Research have said. The analysts, who stated this in a new report titled: “The markets in Review: New hope for savings rates,” noted that while the decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hike the benchmark interest rate — the Monetary Policy Rate (MPC) — at its meeting in May has not started impacting deposit rates, there are indications that the rates would rise in the near term.

As the analysts put it, “last week we saw a steep rise in banks’ deposit rates and short-dated Treasury Bill (T-bill) rates. Was this the much-awaited transmission of rates after the CBN raised the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) from 11.50 per cent to 13.00 per cent on 24 May? Or was it down to short-term money market conditions? It appears to have been the latter, but the CBN appears to be tolerating a gradual rise in 1-year T-bill rates, which is good news for savers.” They noted that there has been a significant rise in short-term Treasury Bill yields in recent weeks, a situation they attributed to, “sustained squeeze in banking system liquidity.” According to the ana-lysts, “a month ago, T-bills yielded 4.13 per cent on average in the secondary market.

At the end of last week, the average yield was 6.81 per cent, implying a 268bps jump. Specifically, the 1-year T-bill yield rose by 133bps to 6.39 per cent. We also saw the 1-year yield rising to 6.46 per cent at the primary auction, and investors sold off in the secondary market, driving the yield upwards towards its primary market counterpart. “However, the major drivers of the overall Tbill yield last week were the shortest end of the curve. Specifically, yields on the 3- month (+602bps) and 6-month (+446bps) Tbills have risen significantly to 9.50 per cent and 8.62 per cent, respectively.

As a result, part of the yield curve is now inverted as three and six-month yields are higher than one-year yields. “The reason for the inversion is a sustained squeeze in banking system liquidity, in our view. In recent weeks, outflows from the system such as the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR), Open Market Operations (OMO), T-bill and FGN bond auction debits have outweighed inflows from sources such as Federation Account allocations to states and local governments, T-bill and OMO maturities, and FGN bond coupons.

The immediate reaction of the banks last week was to raise their deposit rates; they also sold off short-term liquid instruments such as CBN Special Bills and short-dated T-bills, leading to the rapid increase in yields. “Historically, this has tended to be a temporary occurrence and this instance is unlikely to be different. As a result, we expect banks’ deposit rates to moderate soon and a correction at the short end of the yield curve once system liquidity returns to a surplus position.

