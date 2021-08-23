Business

Analysts expect significant growth in April- June GDP

Ahead of the expected release of the “Nigeria Gross Domestic Product(GDP) by output Report (Q2’21)” by the  National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) this week, financial analysts have said that they expect the data to show significant improvement in economic growth during the period.

 

Specifically, in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, analysts at CardinalStone Research stated: “Nigeria could record its paciest GDP growth in over 32 quarters in Q2’21, with construction, trade, manufacturing, real estate, and crude petroleum and natural gas moving from pull to push sectors on the impact of their low bases.”

 

 

The analysts also predicted that the expected economic recovery would result in a tighter yield environment as Nigeria edges close to the pre-election year 2022.

 

As the analysts put it, “the jury is out on whether the expected recovery has been priced in by markets, despite pointers to the likely impact on monetary policy previously hinted by the Monetary Policy Committee( MPC).

 

These pointers, and our macro assessments, inform our projection for a tighter yield environment as the country edges close to the pre-election year 2022.” Similarly, in it’s “Nigeria macroeconomic review and outlook 2021 Q2,” FSDH Merchant Bank stated: “In the first quarter of 2021, the Nigerian economy grew by 0.5 per cent.

 

This represents a consecutive positive quarterly growth since the recession in 2020. The nonoil sector remained the driver of growth with an expansion of 0.8 per cent while the oil sector contracted by 2.2 per cent.

 

“Specifically for the second quarter of 2021, economies that recorded deeper GDP contractions in the second quarter of 2020 due to lockdowns will emerge with significant growth in the corresponding quarter of 2021. This is mainly due to the base effect.

 

“As a result, real GDP growth in Nigeria is expected to improve significantly in 2021 Q2. We expect growth to at least fall in the range of 1 per cent-3 per cent in Q2.”

 

New Telegraph reports that United Capital Plc, in its H2’21 outlook, had said that given the faster than expected recovery in economic activities experienced in the first half of 2021, as well as the low base impact of 2020, the Nigerian economy is expected to post a higher GDP growth rate for H2’21.

 

According to the firm, ‘‘looking ahead, a myriad of factors will shape the trajectory of the Nigerian economy in H2’21. First, developments around Covid-19 infections and vaccination rates will determine if economic growth garners pace.”

 

It further stated: “Overall, we raise our Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast for 2021 to 3.1 per cent Year on Year, y/y from our prior forecast of 2.1 per cent y/y, with rapid economic growth of 7.4 per cent y/y and 4.4 per cent y/y in Q2’21 and Q3’21.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
