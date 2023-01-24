Business

Analysts expect Tier 1 banks’ PBT to improve in 2023

Posted on Author Stories, Tony Chukwunyem

Nigeria’s five Tier 1 banks’ bottom line could further improve this year analysts at CSL Research have said. The analysts, who stated this in report titled, “2023 Outlook – A Tipping Point,” released over the weekend, said that while they foresaw headwinds such as slightly higher cost of risk and higher operational and refinancing costs impacting lenders’ earnings, rising interest rates would support margins, cushion the decline in earnings and allow improvements in profitability.

According to them, “foreign investors have in the past few years shown apathy towards Nigerian equities and we do not expect any significant comeback this year, at least until FX concerns are addressed directly, or indirectly through positive news like commencement of operations at the  Dangote refinery. “We are, however, optimistic about the performance of some of the sectors we cover.

We model an increase in pre-tax profits for all Tier 1 banks in 2023e. We foresee headwinds such as slightly higher cost of risk and higher operational and refinancing costs impacting earnings, however, rising interest rates should support margins, cushioning the decline in earnings and permitting improvements in profitability. Moreover, current P/BV valuations of the banks remain at historic lows and present an entry opportunity for investors.”

The banking industry’s five Tier 1 lenders are Access Bank, Zenith Bank, GTB, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. According to the analysts, Nigeria will record Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 3.1per cent this year, which will be driven by both the oil and non-oil sector.

On the outlook for the foreign exchange market this year, the analysts stated: “Headwinds to the naira will likely persist as foreign inflows remain uninspiring, and demand pressure remains heightened. We expect the exchange rate at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window to depreciate to N510.00/US$ and the wide parallel market premium to persist.” Also, on the outlook for monetary policy in 2023, the financial experts stated: “The CBN joined the hawkish parade in 2022, hiking the policy rate by 500bps to 16.5%.

 

In 2023, we believe the CBN will maintain its rate hike stance in H1, though at a slower pace and will likely keep rate constant in the second half of the year. “In 2023, we project inflation to moderate by 71bps to 18.20%, aided largely by base effect, especially in H2-2023. Nevertheless, we still expect some price triggers from electricity tariff hikes, PMS price adjustment, persistent currency pressure and climate-related shocks

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

