Analysts: FG may consider fresh VAT hike

Against the background of the latest tax collection report published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which showed that the Federal Government raked in a total a N3.5 trillion in revenue from Value-Added Tax (VAT) and Company Income Tax (CIT) between January and September, 2022, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have said that the government may be mulling another increase in VAT rate. The analysts stated this in a report released over the weekend.

The analysts said: “The Federal Government of Nigeria, though, gunning heavily on streams of revenue generation strategy, is now realizing the full potential of the finance act of 2021 which was signed into law earlier in the year. “This suffices to say Nigeria’s revenue collection is now in full gear as the economy fully recovers from the pressures of the coronavirus and the omicron virus which may have been seen to hamper on government revenues collected through taxes. “Though, FG’s revenues comprise more than 15 per cent from valueadded tax, the gun-blazing appetite to increase revenues from taxes will keep FG on track with a focus on a possible VAT rate hike.

“Thus, we see a further increase in the total VAT collection as economic activities accelerate while FG continues to widen its tax net, block revenue leakages and ensure utmost compliance by payers across all sectors.” New Telegraph reports that in its 2022 Article IV Mission in Nigeria report released last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that as part of efforts to improve Nigeria’s ailing economy, there was need for the country to carry out tax administration reforms which should include raising VAT to 15 per cent in the next five years from the current 7.5 per cent.

The Fund recommended that Nigeria could tackle its revenue problem by adjusting tax rates to levels comparable to the average in the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as compliance improves. According to the IMF, “this includes further increasing the VAT rate to 15 per cent by 2027 in steps while streamlining numerous VAT exemptions based on systemic reviews, increasing excise rates on alcoholic and tobacco products while broadening the base, and rationalising tax incentives by streamlining tax expenditures based on comprehensive periodic reviews.”

While welcoming the steady implementation of the tax automation system (TaxPro Max), which was launched by the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in June 2021 to enable seamless registration, filling, payment of taxes, and automatic credit of withholding tax as well as other credits to the taxpayer’s accounts, among others, the IMF recommended stepping up efforts to further expand coverage under a well-designed roadmap and strengthen taxpayer segmentation centring on the Large Taxpayer Offices (LTOs). To help states improve revenue collection, the IMF tasked the Nigerian authorities to improve the effectiveness of the State Internal Revenue Service’s administration of the Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) system. Analysts note that the Federal Government commenced implementation of a 7.5 per cent VAT rate on 1st February 2020 in line with the Finance Act 2019. Before then, VAT was 5.0 per cent.

