Analysts forecast 19.25% inflation for July

Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited has predicted that Nigeria’s headline inflation for July 2022 will rise to 19.25 per cent from 18.60 per cent recorded in June. The firm, which stated this in its latest Lagos Business School (LBS) “Breakfast Session” presentation released at the weekend, noted that if the prediction comes true, it would be the 6th consecutive monthly increase in the inflation rate. It, however, stated that “published data may be inaccurate” as there is no consensus about the actual level of inflation in the country and “actual price is much higher.” As FDC put it, “headline inflation came in at 18.6 per cent in June. Our expectations (are) that it will increase further to 19.25 per cent in July. Anecdotal and empirical evidence at times diverge due to different sample size (national vs Lagos survey) (and) time lags. According to the firm, “Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) Basket is redundant,” having been last reconstituted 13 years ago (2009). It stated that the CPI basket ought to be reviewed every five years, as a number of things such as, demography, popula- tion and behavioural patterns, have changed. The FDC, however, pointed that inflation is not a “Nigerian specific problem” given that inflation is currently at 40 – year highs in advanced economies. It noted that virtually all central banks, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are trying to stem inflation with monetary tightening (hiking interest rates). In a recent report, Access Bank’s Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU) had stated that: “The faster rise in the general price level is due to several factors. Firstly, imported inflation arising from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The crisis has aggravated supply chain disruptions which had existed at the onset of covid-19. Multiyear highs were recorded in inflation rate across many advanced economies. These price increases are transmitted into the Nigerian economy via high price of imported consumer and capital goods.”
Related Articles
Financial inclusion: Nigeria records 70,580 shortfall in ATM deployment
•Stakeholders seek intervention fund THREAT Nigeria’s financial inclusion target is threatened by inadequate ATMs, even as players identified key obstacles on their way. Nigeria may have missed its target of deploying 93,380 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) by the end of this year to achieve financial inclusion. This came as stakeholders in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG to effect drastic changes at Ikoyi passport office
Following a report on the delayed processing of passports at Ikoyi office, the Federal Government, through the Nigeria Immigration Service, has resolved to effect some drastic changes at the station. That is to enable applicants get their documents processed and passports released on time. A statement signed by Assistant Comptroller of Immigration Service Public […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Bank rolls out activities to celebrate Nigeria @60
Heritage Bank Plc has rolled out several activities to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, the lender announced in a press release at the weekend. According to the statement, the bank held an online competition for customers to make videos recitation of them presenting the “National Pledge” in pidgin English with the four best videos […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)