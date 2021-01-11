Analysts forecast ‘moderate’ depreciation of naira

Analysts at AZA, Africa’s largest nonbank currency broker by trading volume, said at the weekend that they were sticking to their prediction that there would be a slight drop in the value of naira and other sub-Saharan currencies this year.

In a note obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, the analysts said that the depreciation would be the result of the economic fallout of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, weak commodity prices in the global market, and rising risk of debt distress.

They said: “With the new year’s trading now in full swing, we reiterate our 2021 outlook for moderate depreciation of sub-Saharan currencies— between 5.50 per cent and 9.99 per cent against the dollar—given the lag effects of the economic fallout from Covid-19, softened commodity prices in the global market, and rising risk of debt distress.

“The rand is already off to a negative start after hitting levels of 15 to the dollar while the naira experienced some sort of convergence as its official rates surpassed 400 levels in a tumble towards unofficial rates. We continue to monitor and reassess each day.

While risks are skewed to the downside, the one potential tailwind we are watching closest is the anticipated regional rollout of mass Covid-19 vaccinations within H1 2021.

This could accelerate a return to near normalcy in business operations and serve to reduce macro risks.” In a report released last Tuesday, analysts at Sigma Pensions said they expected sluggish oil exports coupled with an anticipated resurgence in import demand, to result in a continued weakness of the naira for most part of this year.

