Analysts fret over CBN’s insistence on naira redesign deadline

Business transactions and economic activity may be negatively affected if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sticks to its January 31 deadline for the implementation of its naira redesign policy, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company(FDC) have warned, citing the current non-availability of the new notes in most parts of the country.

The analysts stated this in a report released over the weekend. They said: “We have less than 25 days to the deadline for disallowing the use of the old currency notes as legal tender. Yet, the new notes are not available for transactions. If the CBN proceeds to implement the new policy at the earlier scheduled date of January 31, transactions and economic activity will be largely constrained.”

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced on October 26, 2022, that the apex bank had concluded plans to redesign three- N200, N500 and N1,000-of the eight existing denominations of the country’s legal tender. He said that decision to redesign the new notes, which would be is circulation from December 15, 2022, was approved by President Muhammudu Buhari.

He explained the new and existing currencies would remain legal tender and circulate together until January 31, 2023 when the existing currencies would cease to be legal tender.

However, while the new notes, which were unveiled by President on November 23, were officially introduced by the CBN, as planned, on December 15, there have been mounting complaints from members of the public that the new banknotes are not circulating well enough.

Indeed, New Telegraph reported last Monday (January 9) that banks were yet to fully comply with a CBN directive that they should ensure that their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) would have begun to dispense the redesigned naira notes by that date.

Although the apex bank said that it had supplied the DMBs with adequate quantities of the new naira notes, an Assistant Manager at the Lagos branch of a Tier1 bank, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told New Telegraph that the commercial banks were given only limited quantities of the new notes.

Still last Tuesday, in a chat with journalists during the apex bankorganised sensitisation of stakeholders on the currency redesign policy, which held at the Union Homes Success Market on Lagos Island, the Branch Controller, CBN, Lagos, Mr. Bariboloka Koyor, assured Nigerians that the regulator had supplied the DMBs with enough of the redesigned naira notes to circulate across the country.

Koyor, who was responding to a question about DMBs’ failure to comply with the apex bank’s directive to load their ATMs with the new banknotes, urged Nigerians not to panic as the new naira notes would be effectively circulated throughout the country before the January 31 deadline when the old notes will cease to be legal tender.

According to him, the CBN was expecting compliance from the DMBs with regard to loading ATMs with the new notes because they (lenders), “know the implication of non-compliance.” He said: “We are giving everyone the assurance that the new naira notes are available.

They are available to everyone; we are distributing them through the banking system; that is the channel through which money is distributed and as transactions take place you are going to be having the new ones. “You will agree with me that the old ones have been in circulation and the new ones are replacing them. So as people are giving out the old notes they will be receiving the new notes.

We have pushed a lot of the new redesigned currency notes into circulation and it is going round. If you go to your bank I am sure you will get them.” He further said: “I’m assuring you that if you go to the ATM you are going to get the new naira notes. The essence of giving the directive that the new naira notes should be dispensed through the ATMs is so that the notes will be available to people during banking hours or outside banking hours.

“It is a directive that the apex bank has given to all DMBs-make the money available in the machines so that people can have access to it. We are supplying them with the new notes and they are making it available through the machines.

So everyone should have the assurance that the new naira notes are available. We are printing, we are supplying it and we are distributing it. The process is on-going, and believe me, sooner or later, everybody will have it.”

On whether the CBN was considering extending the January 31 deadline, Koyor said: “Right now, the deadline is 31 of January and it is not changing. We have not changed the deadline as I speak with you. The deadline remains sacrosanct and what we are asking the public and the banks to do is to surrender the old notes and take new ones.”

