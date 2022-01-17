Analysts fret over Nigeria’s capital importation outlook

Concern

Political risk, FX repatriation undermine confidence and prevent free flow of capital

With political campaigns for general elections next year picking up, raising political risk in the country analysts at CSL Stockbrokers have said that they are worried about Nigeria’s capital importation outlook.

Reacting to the latest data on capital importation recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which showed that the total amount of foreign investment inflows into the Nigerian economy improved by 97.7 per cent q/q and 18.5 per cent y/y to $1.73 billion in Q3’21 from $0.88 billion in Q2’21 and $1.46b billion in Q3’20, the analysts noted: “Year-To-Date (YTD), the total foreign capital inflows as of 9M 2021 amounted to $4.51 billion, performing below that of 9M’20 by 47.6 per cent y/y.” They further noted that although the recovery in foreign inflows has been gradual, it was yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.

“Besides, the Nigerian market as a whole still lacks the long-awaited catalysts, such as FX clarity, improved security profile, stable government and business policies, which typically attract foreign investments,” the analysts added.

Although they noted that the increase in foreign inflows in Q3 was broad-based, as it befitted significantly from the growth in portfolio investment (+120.8 per cent q/q), trailed by an increase in other investments (+65.0 per cent q/q) and a 38.3 per cent q/q increase in foreign direct investment, the analysts pointed out that “the contribution of Foreign Portfolio Investments (FPIs) remained skewed to investment in money market instruments (hot money) by foreign investors (65.4 per cent of the FPIs in Q3 2021).

This, the analysts said, “continues to make the economy extremely vulnerable to external factors beyond the control of policymakers.”

Thus, they stated: “Looking ahead, we are concerned about the capital importation outlook, especially as political campaigns begin to intensify, raising political risk in the country.

Besides political risk, FX repatriation will continue to undermine confidence and prevent the free flow of capital.

Beyond that, the perennial inability of over 50 per cent of the 36 states to attract capital inflows cannot be ignored, which has over time hindered inclusive investments across the country.”

