Analysts: Fuel subsidy hindering CBN’s interventions in forex window

The Federal Government’s continued retention of fuel subsidy is negatively impacting the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s ability to intervene in the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) forex window, thereby undermining the apex bank’s capacity to defend the naira, analysts at FBNQuest have said. Commenting on last week’s announcement by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, that the Federal Government had approved a plan to remove fuel subsidy from June 2023, next year, the analysts, in a report released a few days ago, noted that apart from hampering CBN’s ability to defend the local currency, the fuel subsidy regime continues to cause great damage to Federal Government’s finances in addition to hindering investment in the downstream oil and gas sector.

The analysts stated: “The recently released 2023-2025 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) disclosed that if the FG holds on to fuel subsidy, it will spend a total of N6.4 trillion in 2023. “However, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) sort to cut down its expenditure spending by exiting the subsidy program in Jun-2023, which implies the country will only spend N3.4tn on subsidies for the year. “The move to treat premium motor spirit (PMS) as a public good continues to deter investment in the downstream oil and gas sector and has left the FG as the primary importer of PMS, leaving the price per litre fixed. “In H1’22, the FG has spent N1.6 trillion (vs a total of N1.1tn NNPC remittances in H1’22) on its subsidy programme to keep the price of petrol fixed.

The FG’s energy subsidy programmes continue to create a gaping hole in the FG finances. “The subsidy programmes, coupled with the revenue underperformance, printing at just 54.4 per cent for the first four months of the year, have led to increased debt financing for the FG.” They further stated: “Regarding investments, the reluctance to implement deregulation makes it largely unprofitable for insignificant oil marketers to import PMS amid Foreign Exchange (FX) pressures in the economy. In addition, the current price cap does not allow marketers to recover their initial costs, discouraging market players from engaging in wholesaler activities. Hence, they must rely on NNPC to import PMS, implying that all other marketers earn retailers’ margins.

