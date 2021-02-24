Analysts: GDP growth signals looming rate rise

The unexpected positive growth by 0.11 per cent (year-on-year) recorded by the nation’s economy in Q4’20 could lead to an increase in interest rates, analysts at Coronation Asset Management Ltd have said.

Contrary to widespread expectation that it would take the economy at least until the second quarter of this year to recover from the COVID-19 -induced recession, Q4’20 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Thursday showed that the economy recorded positive growth of 0.11 per cent, even as full year growth for 2020 was a negative 1.92 per cent.

Analysing the implications of the surprise growth for the markets in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, Coronation Asset Management Ltd analysts said the economic expansion could result in interest rates heading north.

As the analysts put it, “policy makers are likely satisfied with their performance in 2020, as it can be argued that a combination of low-interest rates, credit-generating policies and the Economic Sustainability Plan ( ESP) prevented the recession (the fullyear recession of 1.92 per cent y/y) from being worse. Inflation was not a central concern of policy makers in 2020 (who saw it as more of a structural than a monetary issue), but we expect them to return to this topic in 2021.

“After all, if low interest rates are needed during a recession, then we can infer that a growing economy can bear higher rates than before.

We are seeing market interest rates move sharply up this year and we expect this process to continue. We expect Nigerian Treasury Bill (T-bill) rates of 10.0 per cent by mid-year.”

