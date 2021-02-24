Business

Analysts: GDP growth signals looming rate rise

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The unexpected positive growth by 0.11 per cent (year-on-year) recorded by the nation’s economy in Q4’20 could lead to an increase in interest rates, analysts at Coronation Asset Management Ltd have said.

 

Contrary to widespread expectation that it would take the economy at least until the second quarter of this year to recover from the COVID-19 -induced recession, Q4’20 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) numbers released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last Thursday showed that  the economy recorded positive growth of 0.11 per cent, even as full year growth for 2020 was a negative 1.92 per cent.

 

Analysing the implications of the surprise growth for the markets in a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, Coronation Asset Management Ltd analysts said the economic expansion could result in interest rates heading north.

 

As the analysts put it, “policy makers are likely satisfied with their performance in 2020, as it can be argued that a combination of low-interest rates, credit-generating policies and the Economic Sustainability Plan ( ESP) prevented the recession (the fullyear recession of 1.92 per cent y/y) from being worse. Inflation was not a central concern of policy makers in 2020 (who saw it as more of a structural than a monetary issue), but we expect them to return to this topic in 2021.

 

“After all, if low interest rates are needed during a recession, then we can infer that a growing economy can bear higher rates than before.

 

We are seeing market interest rates move sharply up this year and we expect this process to continue. We expect Nigerian Treasury Bill (T-bill) rates of 10.0 per cent by mid-year.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Customer Week: FCMB celebrates team work, excellence

Posted on Author Our Reporters

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has restated its commitment to provide the very best of service delivery and value-added offerings that will consistently enhance the experience of its teeming customers at every touch point. The bank further assured that it would continue to leverage solid business models, highly professional staff, innovation, bespoke solutions and technology […]
Business

Fitch: Over 60% of global bank rating outlook negative

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The balance of outlooks globally has turned sharply negative since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Fitch Ratings’ new interactive country-by-country map of bank rating trends.   The report shows that the proportion of bank ratings on Negative Outlook or Rating Watch Negative (RWN) shot up to over 60per cent at end-1H’20 from […]
Business

COVID-19: Deutsche Bank to close 20% of branches

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Deutsche Bank plans to close one in five branches in its home market in Germany as it seeks to save costs and capitalise on the changing habits of customers during the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters has reported an executive of the bank as saying.   Philipp Gossow, who oversees the retail banking business in Germany, told […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica