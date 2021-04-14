Business

Analysts: High interest rates may hurt growth

Although the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently revised upwards its 2021 growth forecast for Nigeria to 2.5 per cent, the country’s growth could be adversely affected this year if rising inflation pushes the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to raise interest rates, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have said.

The analysts, in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, said: “We feel that the upward review of Nigeria’s growth rate to 2.5 per cent may appear optimistic given the country’s associated structural challenges that are chiefly driving inflation rate higher and subjecting naira to further depreciation against the greenback.

“This is more so that the African oil-rich country still grapples with worsening insecurity, which has continued to spread to other relatively peaceful regions. Against this background, we expect interest rate to stay relatively high in 2021, a position that would impact the country’s growth rate negatively.” In a report at the weekend, Financial Derivatives Company Ltd (FDC) predicted that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate was likely to rise for the 19th consecutive month to 17.8 per cent in March and will continue its upward trend in Q2’21.

