Analysts: High oil prices won’t boost naira at parallel market

Even if the price of oil(the commodity that accounts for over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings), continues to head north, the naira is not likely to appreciate significantly at the parallel market, analysts at AZA Finance have said. The analysts, who stated this in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, said that their prediction was informed by the fact that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is no longer selling forex to Bureaux De Change (BDCs), a development, the analysts noted, has made the unofficial rate, “solely a reflection of dollar demand and supply.” As the analysts put it: “While surging crude prices are a positive for Nigeria’s FX inflows, those higher prices are also causing pain at the pumps, with the cost of unregulated diesel rising about 160% to N570 from N240 a year ago.

That has prompted the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria to warn of looming inflation from the potential trickledown effect of higher diesel prices on goods and services. “Since the Central Bank of Nigeria stopped FX sales to the country’s Bureau de Change outlets last July, the potential uplift from higher crude export revenue on CBN reserves no longer feeds through to the unofficial rate, which is now solely a reflection of dollar demand and supply.

For these reasons, we don’t expect to see significant strengthening in the unofficial market rate even if oil prices remain elevated.” New Telegraph recently reported that analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank said that they believed stability in the official Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) forex window rates is likely to be maintained in the medium term given the accretion to Nigeria’s external reserves in the last few weeks.

