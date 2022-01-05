Analysts highlight investment strategies for 2022

Against the background of rising uncertainty among investors about where to invest in the country this year given rising inflation and the fact that general elections are scheduled for 2023, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited (Cowry Research) have advised investors in Treasury bills and bonds to adopt more of a short term, rather than medium to long-term trading strategy.

Fixed income investment

In a report obtained at the weekend, the analysts stated: “We advise traders to buy fixed income securities at the longer end of the curve and lock in positions toward the resistant band amid our outlook that the monetary authority would leave the benchmark rate unchanged but that, the yields in the secondary market would trade at a higher band of 12.50 per cent and 14.00 per cent as government raises rates to stimulate investors interest. “Given the anticipated volatile fixed income market, we expect investors to buy T-bills and bonds around stop rates, that is, immediately after auctions in order to take position at good levels and not miss out on the possible increase in rates. Hence, more of short term, rather than medium to long-term trading strategy should be adopted in order to avoid being trapped in a lower yield position.” They further advised that “taking short position by selling borrowed bonds at lower yield in order to buy back at higher yield and returning the borrowed bonds profitably, would be a great strategy in 2022 as yields climb higher towards 14.50 per cent at the longer end of the curve, and to 8.00 per cent for 364-day T-bills. “Given the importance of foreign currency during preelection periods, we note that positioning in FGN Eurobonds within the range of nine per cent to 10 per cent would be a fantastic move as the rush to foreign denominated assets, particularly in the second half of the year, would drive down yields on this particular asset class.” According to the analysts, more funds are likely to flow to the equities market in the first quarter of 2022, ahead of corporate actions, “hence a bit of sell-offs in the fixed income market and slow demand would raise yields marginally.” They further predicted that “in the second quarter of 2022, specifically in the first two months, we expect some strategic positioning in the T-bills and bonds markets as money flows out of equities market given the end of dividend payment period. “However, we expect yields to begin to trend upward in the third month of Q2’22 as the commencement of intense campaigns and rallies by politicians begin. The third and fourth quarters may experience significant volatility in local bond yields amid uncertainty over the outcome of the February 2023 elections.”

Resilient banks

On the banking industry, the analysts stated: “The banking sector appears to be more resilient and remains poised to sustain their performance even as we expect interest rate to be quite volatile in the penultimate year to 2023 election. “The swing in rates to either direction should continue to favor the banks with high liquidity, which are mostly the Tier-1 banks, as the gains reflect on their interest income line (if rates go higher) or investment securities trading line (if rates crash). “Deposit money banks that devote more funds to trading securities are expected to boost overall profitability via this income line. We expect banks’ lending rates to maintain an upward trend as they try to create reasonable margin amid increasing cost of funds.”

Forex market

For forex traders, the analysts said: “We expect the foreign exchange rate to remain at an elevated level, at least in the first quarter of 2022, for as long as the supply of the greenback remains challenged. Specifically, based on the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEX) or Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX rate, the Naira appears overvalued and we expect the Naira to depreciate further given the differential between the current exchange rate of N415/USD and our estimated real exchange rate of about N442/USD. “However, at the parallel market, we feel naira is undervalued at current rate of N578.27/USD and should be trading at around N552/ USD. Nigeria’s foreign currency earnings remains weak; predicated on the low volume of crude oil output currently being exported and the near absence of complementary non-oil exports. “Although the country is expected to record significant transfers from abroad, there is a limit to which foreign remittances can help provide stability in the foreign exchange market. Also, the several initiatives/ efforts concurrently seeking to promote import substitution (for instance in the area of medical tourism, local refining of crude oil, etc) and thus limit pressure on the external reserves are not expected to yield results in the short term. “The central bank is therefore expected to continue its managed exchange rate policy and ration its supply of foreign exchange, especially in favour of manufacturers which need to import critical capital goods in order to scale up production activities to further pursue the output growth agenda of the monetary authority. “ New Telegraph reports that data from the FMDQ Security Exchange, where forex is officially traded, showed that naira weakened to a record low of N435 per dollar on the I&E window of the foreign exchange market on Friday December 31, 2021. Data on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s website on the same day also indicated that the apex bank has adjusted the value of the local currency down to N413.49 per dollar compared with N412.7/$1 on the previous day. Analysts believe that naira’s weakening on the official forex window on the last day of 2021 could be an indication that CBN is gearing up to weaken the local currency in 2022 given the steady drop in the external reserves in recent weeks. Specifically, the reserves, which stood at $41.19 billion as at November 30, 2021, declined by $660.62 million to $40.53 billion on December 30, 2021.

