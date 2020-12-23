Analysts: HoldCo structure’ll boost GTB, others’ income

The ongoing adoption of the holding company (Holdco) structure by Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) and two other banks will eventually have a positive impact on their non-interest income growth, analysts at Vetiva Capital Management Limited have said. The analysts stated this in a recent report in which they assessed what the macroeconomic environment portends for several sectors including banking in 2021.

They said: “Firstly, for the banking sector, we expect a slow recovery in interest income amid low interest expense to result in a mild improvement in net-interest income in FY’21. While significant gains from an ongoing switch to a Holdco structure among some banks may not materialise fully over the course of next year, we believe this holds the prospects to considerably lift non-interest income in the outer years, even as we highlight the possibility of competition from FinTechs.”

Apart from GTB, Access Bank and Sterling Bank had announced not too long ago that they had obtained the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Approval-in-Principle to restructure as Holdcos. In fact, at a court-ordered meeting held earlier this month, GTB’s shareholders approved the restructuring of the bank to a Holdco. Analysts note that the approval paved the way for the Tier 1 lender to conclude its transition from a standalone commercial bank to a group structure that allows it to invest in other areas of financial services or other businesses.

Managing Director, GTBank, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said at the meeting that the move to restructure to Holdco was necessitated because of existing CBN’s regulations, which require the separation of commercial banking business from other financial services businesses. He explained that under the new structure, existing shareholders of GTB would be migrated to Guaranty Trust Holdings through a share-for-share exchange between the shareholders of GTBank and GTHoldings

