Business

Analysts: HoldCo structure’ll boost GTB, others’ income

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The ongoing adoption of the holding company (Holdco) structure by Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) and two other banks will eventually have a positive impact on their non-interest income growth, analysts at Vetiva Capital Management Limited have said. The analysts stated this in a recent report in which they assessed what the macroeconomic environment portends for several sectors including banking in 2021.

They said: “Firstly, for the banking sector, we expect a slow recovery in interest income amid low interest expense to result in a mild improvement in net-interest income in FY’21. While significant gains from an ongoing switch to a Holdco structure among some banks may not materialise fully over the course of next year, we believe this holds the prospects to considerably lift non-interest income in the outer years, even as we highlight the possibility of competition from FinTechs.”

Apart from GTB, Access Bank and Sterling Bank had announced not too long ago that they had obtained the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Approval-in-Principle to restructure as Holdcos. In fact, at a court-ordered meeting held earlier this month, GTB’s shareholders approved the restructuring of the bank to a Holdco. Analysts note that the approval paved the way for the Tier 1 lender to conclude its transition from a standalone commercial bank to a group structure that allows it to invest in other areas of financial services or other businesses.

Managing Director, GTBank, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said at the meeting that the move to restructure to Holdco was necessitated because of existing CBN’s regulations, which require the separation of commercial banking business from other financial services businesses. He explained that under the new structure, existing shareholders of GTB would be migrated to Guaranty Trust Holdings through a share-for-share exchange between the shareholders of GTBank and GTHoldings

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NIPC: 28 firms file for tax holiday

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…as beneficiaries hit 37 Twenty-eight firms from different sectors of the economy have filed fresh applications to the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) for tax holiday. The commission disclosed this in its Q3 Pioneer Incentive Status report just released. A pioneer status incentive grants companies making investments in qualifying industries and products a tax holiday […]
Business

Manufacturers count losses to border closure one year on

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Almost one year since the Federal Government announced the partial closure of the country’s land borders with its neighbouring countries, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has chided government for not considering the implications, which has led to huge revenue loss on the part of investors. The association is concerned that with the looks of […]
Business

9mobile excites customers with Moreflex-plus

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

9mobile has launched the Moreflex- plus package to enable its customers to enjoy more value for both data and voice call services. With the reloaded proposition, new and existing subscribers will receive a combined value of voice call and data for one subscription to a Moreflex plus bundle. Explaining the bundle, Acting Director, Marketing, 9mobile, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: