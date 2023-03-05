Analysts: How CBN’s new bank chiefs’ policy’ll improve corporate governance

Brain drain in banking industry

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), says that the revised regulatory requirements for the tenure of executive management and Non-executive Directors (NEDs) of deposit money banks (DMB) and financial holding companies (HoldCos) was expected to help address brain drain in the banking sector. This, according to a CBN source, would help check migration of young bankers to Europe and Canada.

The new regulation, according to the Central Bank official, who pleaded to remain anonymous, would also pave the way for young bankers to aspire to get to executive levels, knowing full well that those occupying such positions would not stay there forever. He said: “This will force people at Executive Directors (EDs), Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) and Managing Directors (MDs) to leave early, so that younger people can aspire to be at these positions instead of migrating to Canada”.

Several bank workers had been exiting the country due to the ‘japa syndrome’ worsening the country’s brain drain crisis. This has raised the cost of training in the banking sector as the financial institutions strive to maintain the quality of their services. The Central Bank disclosed in the circular dated February 24, 2023, titled: “Re: Review of Tenure of Executive Management and Non-Executive Directors of Deposit Money Banks in Nigeria,” that the new regulation was in line with the Code of Corporate for Banks and Discount Houses (Ref: FPR/ DIR/CIR/GEN/01/004).

The letter was signed by the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department, CBN, Chibuzo Efobi. According to the new regulation, the cumulative tenure limits of EDs/DMDs/MDs and NEDs across the banking industry would be 20 years. According to the Central Bank, the tenure of Executive Directors (EDs), Deputy Managing Directors (DMD) and Managing Directors (MDs), shall be in accordance with the terms of their engagement approved by the board of directors of banks, subject to a maximum tenure of 10 years. Furthermore, the banking sector regulator stated that where an executive, who is a DMD becomes the MD/CEO of a bank, or any other DMB before the end of his or her maximum tenure, the cumulative tenure of such executive shall not exceed 12 years. It added: “However, for an executive who becomes a DMD of a bank, or any other DMB, his or her cumulative tenure as ED and DMD, shall not exceed 10 years. NEDs, with the exception of Independent Nonexecutive Directors (INEDs), shall serve for a maximum period of 12 years in a bank, broken into three terms of four years each.

“EDs, DMDs and MDs who exit from the board of a bank either upon or prior to the expiration of his or her maximum tenure, shall serve out a cooling off period of one year before being eligible for appointment as a NED to the board of directors. “NEDs, who exits from the board of a bank either upon or prior to the expiration of his or her maximum tenure of 12 years (three terms of four years each), shall serve out a cooling off period of one-year before being eligible for appointment to the board of directors of any other DMB.”

HoldCo CEOs may escape CBN tenure guideline

Indication early in the week was that the Chief Executive Officers of Holding Companies (HoldCos) would not be affected by the new tenure guidelines of the Central Bank in reaction to a report. According to the clarification, the development means that the Chief Executive of Access Corporation, Herbert Wigwe and the Group CEO, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO Plc), Segun Agbaje, who were previously Managing Directors of Access Bank and Guaranty Trust Bank respectively, will remain on their posts. The CBN top executive said a separate guideline will be issued on banks that operate under the HoldCo structure during the week.

Analysts at Proshare, a Lagos-based research and information platform, argued that in the attempt to put limits on the tenure of bank executives, the CBN lumped the parent or Holding companies of banks with their subsidiaries, describing it as a “flawed move as local financial holding companies engage in businesses well beyond banking note observers.” In a report made available to Sunday Telegraph, it pointed out that Nigeria’s financial Holdcos run businesses ranging from banking and finance to trading in equities and Fixed Income assets, and investments in fintech, agritech, insuretech, Information Communication Technology (ICT), and alternative asset finance.

According to Proshare, the regulatory oversight for a few of these activities come under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the National Communications Commission (NCC), and some Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) such as the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), FMDQ, AFEX, NASD, and the Lagos State Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE). “Therefore, the CBN’s attempt at regulating the tenure of bank executives and that of their financial Holdcos without the agreement of other financial market and communication regulators, according to analysts, represents a ham-fisted overreach of power and responsibility.

“Indeed, the CBN circular has prompted the need for a review of Nigeria’s financial system governance architecture to streamline regulatory roles and responsibilities. The CBN’s grizzly clutch at greater regulatory control of the Nigerian financial markets raises the need for protecting the system from overambitious regulatory institutions or overreaching regulatory officials,” it argued. Furthermore, the Lagos-based firm recommended that the Central Bank should allow bank executive officers’ tenures to be determined by their shareholders, adding that banks are private businesses similar to bakeries selling cupcakes and bread.

“Admittedly, the relationship between the broad economy and the business of banking is different from that of pastries but both are legitimate private businesses, and both should rely on the wisdom, or otherwise, of shareholders. “In the case of the banking business, the CBN should set the rules for bank operations, monitor compliance and apply sanctions where necessary.

Caps on executive tenure achieve very little to improve governance quality. The CBN’s desire to see upward mobility amongst Nigeria’s banking rank and file is admirable but it is not a requirement for good corporate governance. “Given that a growing number of banks have opted for a Holdco structure, most of them have found ample room to sashay around the tenure limitation which has achieved little, if anything, in the last half-decade.

The only CEO caught by the ten-year rule in recent times has been Mr. Ifie Sekibo of Heritage Bank. “The notion that bankers like Mr. Herbert Wigwe, former CEO of Access Bank, Mr. Segun Agbaje, former CEO of GT Bank, and Mr. Jim Ovia, former CEO of Zenith Bank, would be caught by the CBN’s new tenure arrangement is wrong. The gentlemen manage Holdcos of which the aforementioned banks are subsidiaries.

Their executive positions at the Holdcos are not subject to the CBN tenure restrictions as Holdcos are not banks but constellations of different financial and technology-related businesses. “The different lines of Holdco businesses have separate regulators, meaning that the CBN cannot unilaterally impose tenure limits on their executives. “As Proshare analysts have previously noted in an earlier commentary, the answer to a throbbing headache is not the removal of the head. The problem of governance is not the length of service of executives but the nature of their character, their competence, and capacity,” the firm added.

Operators upbeat on new guideline

Meanwhile, Capital market operators in the country have expressed the optimism that the new tenure policy would address the abuse of power by the banks’ management and also strengthen the corporate governance of the financial institutions in the country. According to the Executive Vice Chairman of Hicap Securities Limited, David Adonri, the apex bank came up with the new guideline following the abuse of privileges on the part of the bank executives. He said some highly placed people in the banking industry saw their top executive positions as an inheritance and were abusing their offices.

He said: “They personalised the bank assets that threatened the financial stability of those banks. Some of them carry the banks ‘money to buy personal assets in different parts of the world. “There were lots of sharp practices that whittle down the earnings of those banks. It is a welcome development; it will give upcoming professionals opportunities to the top jobs, not an inheritance. “After staying in such a position for 10 years, it is better for a new person to come up with fresh ideas to drive the banks.” The President of the New Dimension Shareholders Association, Patrick Ajudua, said the shareholders of banks welcome the policy as it is aimed at strengthening corporate governance.

“It is noteworthy that this measure will remove sit-tight bank executives who, having served a long period on the board, ought to have taken the exit door but will create a holding company structure where they will become either the GMD or chairman. Remember that if you stay too long in a place, there may be the tendency of compromise which is why corporate governance is experiencing a decline in the financial sector,” he said. Also speaking, the National Coordinator, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Moses Igbrude, said the spirit of the law was to show that sustainability is very important, adding that the new rule will help companies to put sustainability plans in place, so that the companies can survive the founders.

The guidelines, among other conditions, stipulate that the tenure of Executive Directors (EDs), Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) and Managing Directors (MDs) shall be in accordance with the terms of their engagement approved by the Board of Directors of the banks, subject to a maximum tenure of 10 years. The guidelines further stated that where an Executive, who is a DMD becomes the MD/ CEO of a bank or any other DMB before the end of his/her maximum tenure, the cumulative tenure of such Executive shall not exceed twelve (12) years. However, for an Executive (ED) who becomes a DMD of a bank or any other DMB, his/her cumulative tenure as ED and DMD shall not exceed 10 years, the apex bank stated in the recent circular.

