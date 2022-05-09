Analysts: Inflation may rise to 16.7% by end-June

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate, which increased to 15.92 per cent in March from 15.7 per cent in the previous month, will maintain its uptrend and reach 16.7 per cent at the end of the second quarter (June) analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have said.

The analysts, who made the prediction in the “Coronation Economic Note” released a few days ago, pointed out that the country’s headline inflation had been at double-digit since February ’16 and that the average headline inflation rate in Q1 was 15.74per cent, compared with the average of 15.67per cent recorded in the previous quarter, Q4’21.

According to the analysts, food inflation continues to be the major driver behind the steady acceleration in headline inflation. They stated that “food price inflation rose to 17.2per cent in March (an increase of 9bps), caused by wide-ranging price increases across items such as cereals, yam, meat, fish and fruits.

Supply-chain disruptions triggered by Covid have led to rising food prices which have increased food insecurity in most developing economies. Furthermore, given the reliance on food imports from Ukraine and Russia, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis has placed additional pressure on selected commodities, notably wheat.” In addition, the analysts noted that rising inflation had adversely affected the profitability of farmers and producers.

Although they identified food inflation as the major driver behind the uptrend in headline inflation, the analysts said that naira’s weakness at the parallel market and the increase in transportation costs were also contributory factors.

For the naira’s weakness at the parallel market, for instance, the analysts said: “Although the fx rate at the NAFEX window has been relatively stable over the past three months, based on our channel checks, the gap between the NAFEX and parallel market rate is as high as 41per cent. The transmission effect can be seen in imported food items.

The imported food price rate recorded increases within each month of Q1’22. It stood at 17.6per cent y/y in March ’22.” On rising transportation costs, they stated: “The latest National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report tells us that the transport segment, which ac counts for 6.5per cent of the basket, posted price increases of 1.5per cent m/m in March (compared with 1.3per cent in the previous month) and 15.4per cent y/y, compared with 15.1per cent in February.

“A separate report from the NBS reveals that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within cities increased by 4.4per cent m/m and 42.2per cent y/y in March compared with 5.0per cent m/m and 38.4per cent y/y the previous month.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...