Analysts: Inflation moderation cuts chances of immediate hike

As members of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) gear up for their meeting next Monday and Tuesday, analysts at CardinalStone Research have said that the unexpected decline in April 2021 inflation has reduced the chances of the committee voting for an increase in the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR). Commenting on the April 2021 inflation data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, which showed that headline inflation retreated for the first time in 19 months to 18.12per cent in April from 18.17per cent recorded in March, the analysts also stated that the argument for an immediate rate hike had been weakened by factors, such as the Federal Government’s plans to issue a Eurobond this year, recovery in crude oil prices, increased inflow of remittances and expectations that the CBN will soon unify the official market and Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) FX rates. As the analysts put it, “we believe the halt in inflation provides a hitherto muted argument for advocates of dovish monetary policy ahead of next week’s policy meeting. In the previous two policy meetings, the doves have accumulated 100 per cent (January) and 67 per cent (March) of total votes to ensure that previously instituted stimulatory monetary measures remain in place.
Related Articles
Micro-insurance: NAICOM unveils window for conventional insurer
As part of the ongoing pursuit to support financial inclusion and increase insurance penetration in the country, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has announced its resolve to grant micro-insurance window operations to conventional insurance companies. A circular dated November 30, 2020, with reference number NAICOM/DPR/CIR/32/2020, and signed by the Director, Policy and Regulation, Mr Leo […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CSR: Shell gifts lab to Rivers’ special school
For the first time since its establishment 35 years ago, the Special School for Handicapped Children in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has now got its science laboratory, built and equipped by Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and its joint venture partners. “The school had been without a science laboratory for the 35 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CBN: Supporting sustainable poultry production
The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) intervention programmes have helped to cushion the devastating impact of COVID-19 crisis on the nation’s poultry industry, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM Clearly, this may not be the best of times for the Nigerian poultry industry. Like its counterparts in most parts of the world, disruptions occasioned by Covid-19 crisis are […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)