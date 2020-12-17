Analysts: Inflation to maintain upward trend in December

Citing increase in demand for goods and services during Christmas season, lingering forex scarcity and impact on agriculture of the prevailing insecurity in the country, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said they expect inflation to continue on its upward trajectory this month.

Commenting on the latest inflation data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the analysts said: “We expect inflation to continue its upward trend in December as increased festive demand for goods and services, sustained exchange rate pressures and continued insecurity, especially in food producing areas of the country, are expected to have a negative impact on price level.”

According to the Consumer Price Index(CPI) report released by the NBS on Tuesday, Nigeria’s headline inflation for November increased for the 15th consecutive month to 14.89 per cent (from 14.23% in October).

The data shows that the inflation was chiefly driven by factors such as rising food inflation to 18.30 per cent (from 17.38% in October), heightened insecurity in the food producing states, higher logistics cost, lingering effects of Covid-19 and yuletide season demand. Despite the rising inflation, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 12.5 per cent from 13.5 per cent in May this year to stimulate the economy. Citing need to further stimulate the economy to tackle the impact of the coronavirus (Covid- 19) pandemic, the MPC, in September, also cut the MPR to 11.5 per cent.

