Analysts: Inflation to sustain downtrend in July

Nigeria’s inflation will continue its downtrend in July, dropping to 17.5 per cent from 17.75 per cent in June, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have predicted.

In a report obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, the analysts, who noted that there has been some controversy over the divergence between global and Nigerian inflation trends in recent months, stated that Nigeria’s inflation seems to have finally, “reached a point of inflection.”

The analysts said: “Inflation is becoming a hydra-headed problem in the world over.

Most advanced and developing economies are reporting inflation rates higher than their targets. “For instance, inflation in the U.S. spiked to a 13-year high of 5.4 per cent compared to a target of two per cent.

This is largely due to expenditure initiatives {infrastructure bill ($2 trillion), COVID stimulus package} and pandemic-related supply shocks. “In Nigeria, annual inflation moderated for three consecutive months to 17.75 per cent in June.

The divergence between the global and Nigerian inflation trends has been a subject of controversy in the last three months. It was more disturbing that the published data seemed not to reflect market reality. Economists have attributed these diverging trends to ‘the outside lag’ and ‘consumer price resistance.’

“The outside lag is the time lag between when policies are implemented and when the economy or markets begin to feel the impact.

In Q2, there was an increase in interest rates both in the interbank and T/bill markets and an increase in cash reserve ratio debits i.e. a de facto tighter monetary policy.

Consumer price resistance is also reflected in the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data, which revealed that 50 per cent of Nigerians reduced their food purchases both in volume and value.

“But finally, it appears that Nigeria’s inflation has reached a point of inflection. Our time series analysis estimates a 0.25 per cent drop in headline inflation to 17.5 per cent in July.

The monthly sub-index (a more current measure of prices) is also expected to reverse its twomonth upward trend, declining to 1.01 per cent (12.75 per cent annualised).

“This is consistent with the 1.28 per cent decline in the global food price index to 123.0 points and the 3.02 per cent drop in the AFEX commodity price index to 451.45 points in the month of July.

We expect all other inflation sub-indices to moderate in July with core and food inflation falling to 13.6 per cent and 21.9 per cent respectively.”

However, they stated that while “consumer price inflation is expected to continue its downward trend, inflation risks remain elevated due to heightened insecurity in some of the food producing states (which could limit the impact of the harvest), higher energy costs and exchange rate pass through.”

The FDC analysts pointed out that “currency pressures and the difficulty in accessing forex has forced some manufacturers to resort to local substitutes, which is reducing supply to retail markets (cross elasticity of demand).”

