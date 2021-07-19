Analysts: Infrastructure firm’ll boost FDI inflows

Analysts at CSL Research have welcomed the Federal Government’s creation of the Infrastructure Company Limited (InfraCo), stating that the move will lead to an improvement in foreign direct investment flow into the country’s economy. In a report obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend,

the analysts emphasised that “a lot of effort must be put into ensuring that the implementation does not suffer from the usual bottlenecks associated with state promoted projects. In particular, the use of funds and monitoring of approved projects to completion is critical for success.”

Last Tuesday, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced at an investors’ webinar, designed to showcase the investment opportunities in Nigeria’s privatisation and economic reforms programmes, that the InfraCo, which was set up to bridge the nation’s huge in frastructure gap, would take off in the third quarter of this year, adding that the Federal Government had approved KPMG as the financial adviser to InfraCo. Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, also disclosed at the webinar that government had hired four asset managers to run InfraCo.

The asset managers are Netherlandsbased Sanlam Infraworks, AIIM, a unit of South Africa’s Old Mutual Group, Chapel Hill Denham, Tripple A consortium, comprising AfricaPlus Partners and Arc Asset Management as well as Afrinvest West Africa.

Investors in the N15 trillion InfraCo include CBN, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC). Expressing support for the InfraCo initiative, the CSL Research analysts stated: “In our view, the idea of InfraCo is laudable as it conforms with our highly-touted model of infra-structure financing in Nigeria, that minimises bureaucracy and maximises efficiency.

“Collaborating with the private sector to bridge the widening infrastructure deficit appears the only viable option given Nigeria’s current weak fiscal position and elevated borrowings.

“However, a lot of effort must be put into ensuring that the implementation does not suffer from the usual bottlenecks associated with state promoted projects. In particular, the use of funds and monitoring of approved projects to completion is critical for success.

“Looking forward, we see this paving the way for an eventual improvement in foreign direct Investment flow into the Nigerian economy. The current infrastructural deficit raises the cost of doing business, forcing many businesses to relocate to other favourable climes or wind up. “The CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, noted that many local and international private fund managers have shown interest in being part of the project.”

Citing the projection by Moody’s that Nigeria would need over $3.00 trillion over the next 30 years to finance its infrastructural deficit, the analysts noted that Nigeria’s growing infrastructure deficit continues to be a major concern among economic experts and stakeholders, “as poor infrastructure is one of the biggest impediments to smooth business operations and capital inflows into the country.

“The paucity of investment in physical and social infrastructure over the years has continued to limit the growth potential of Africa’s largest economy, restricting its ability to exploit its vast amount of natural and human resources towards achieving a broadbased, sustainable and inclusive growth,” they added.

