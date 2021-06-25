Business

Analysts: Insecurity affecting CBN’s agric interventions

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

The wave of insecurity in the country is preventing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government from reaping the dividends of their huge investment in the country’s agricultural sector, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said. In a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the analysts stated that “agriculture continued its underwhelming growth in Q1’21, despite substantial credit interventions by the CBN and state-owned development banks.” According to the analysts, “insecurity remains a major impediment to reaping the dividends of FGN’s investments in the sector.

Disruptions in agricultural supply chains are occasioned by bandits and herdsmen in food-producing areas of the country. Borno for instance, a North- Eastern state, which contributed 30 per cent to the country’s total wheat output before the onset of Boko Haram insurgency, now produces next to nothing because farmers have been forced to vacate their farmlands for safety. Other structural challenges include poor storage and logistics.” They pointed out that “the latest national accounts show that the agriculture sector grew by 2.3 per cent y/y in Q1’21, compared with 3.4 per cent the previous quarter.

Crop production accounted for 88 per cent of agriculture GDP and expanded by 2.3 per cent y/y. We also note that the forestry, livestock and fisheries segments grew by 1.3 per cent y/y, 1.7 per cent and 3.2 per cent y/y respectively.” Noting that while agriculture accounts for about 22 per cent of Nigeria’s total GDP and employs two-thirds of the labour force, the sector, over the past eight quarters, “has grown by a meagre 2.2 per cent y/y on average.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Benefit mgt: Evaluating regulators’ path to sanity

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme reports

To contain the unhealthy competition between pension fund managers and life insurance providers as regards management of retirees’ benefits, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) recently took the bold step to address issues therein that are propelling friction in that regard. Sunday Ojeme reports   Long before now, there existed […]
Business

Stocks: Weekly transactions post 2.53% loss

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

Activities on the stock market at the weekend halted weekly gains on continued profit-taking as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 2.53 per cent to close the week at 34,250.74 and N17.902 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished lower while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.   A total turnover of […]
Business

COVID-19: Anchor Insurance donates medical wares to Akwa Ibom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Anchor Insurance Company Limited has donated 150 cartons of facemask, 30 cartons of hand gloves and 45 cartons of hand sanitisers to the Akwa Ibom State Government, in support of the fight against COVID-19 spread in the state. Chairman, Board of Directors of the company, Dr. Elijah Akpan, who led the company’s delegation, presented the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica