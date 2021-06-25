Analysts: Insecurity affecting CBN’s agric interventions

The wave of insecurity in the country is preventing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government from reaping the dividends of their huge investment in the country’s agricultural sector, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said. In a note obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, the analysts stated that “agriculture continued its underwhelming growth in Q1’21, despite substantial credit interventions by the CBN and state-owned development banks.” According to the analysts, “insecurity remains a major impediment to reaping the dividends of FGN’s investments in the sector.

Disruptions in agricultural supply chains are occasioned by bandits and herdsmen in food-producing areas of the country. Borno for instance, a North- Eastern state, which contributed 30 per cent to the country’s total wheat output before the onset of Boko Haram insurgency, now produces next to nothing because farmers have been forced to vacate their farmlands for safety. Other structural challenges include poor storage and logistics.” They pointed out that “the latest national accounts show that the agriculture sector grew by 2.3 per cent y/y in Q1’21, compared with 3.4 per cent the previous quarter.

Crop production accounted for 88 per cent of agriculture GDP and expanded by 2.3 per cent y/y. We also note that the forestry, livestock and fisheries segments grew by 1.3 per cent y/y, 1.7 per cent and 3.2 per cent y/y respectively.” Noting that while agriculture accounts for about 22 per cent of Nigeria’s total GDP and employs two-thirds of the labour force, the sector, over the past eight quarters, “has grown by a meagre 2.2 per cent y/y on average.”

