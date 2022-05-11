Analysts: Lack of access to finance hinders Nigeria’s agric growth

Lack of access to finance continues to hinder the growth of agriculture in Nigeria despite the sector benefiting hugely from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Federal Government’s credit interventions, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank have said. The analysts, who stated this in the latest “Coronation Economic Note” titled: “More traction needed in agriculture,” pointed out that credit to the agricultural sector is far below the amount of credit that goes to sec-tors such as oil and gas, manufacturing, finance, insurance and capital market. They also cited Nigeria’s large informal economy as one of the reasons for the “misalignment” between the growth figures recorded in the agricultural sector and intervention efforts. The analysts stated: “The latest national accounts released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that the agriculture sector grew by 2.1 per cent y/y in FY ’21, compared with 2.2 per cent in 2020. Agriculture accounts for 26 per cent of Nigeria’s total GDP and employs two thirds of the labour force. Over the past eight quarters, the sector has grown by 2.1 per cent y/y on average. “The agricultural sector has been a beneficiary of substantial credit interventions by CBN and state-owned development banks. At its last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, CBN disclosed that as at end-February ‘22, total disbursements under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) amounted to N975.6 billion to a total of 4.5 million smallholder farmers across the country. The total disbursements under the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS) amounted to N735.2 billion for 671 projects in agro-production and agro-processing.” They, however, noted that: “While agriculture has benefited from both policy continuity and several FGN/CBN credit interventions, its pace of growth has been slow as lack of access to finance also continues to pose as a challenge for the sector.”

