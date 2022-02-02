Analysts laud CBN on e-invoice policy

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for introducing the e-invoice policy, saying that the move will enable the apex bank to effectively deploy technology to manage the country’s resources. The analysts, who stated this in a report released at the weekend, noted that the policy would help the country to achieve accurate value for its imports and exports.

They “commend CBN for deploying technology to manage the country’s scarce foreign resources. The newly adopted payment system would eliminate spurious demand, unnecessary hike in product prices, and also enhance effective and efficient allocation of Nigeria’s foreign currency even to the sectors that genuinely need forex.” In circular posted on its website on January 21, CBN had announced the introduction of e-evaluator and e-invoice to replace hard copy final invoice as part of the documentation required for all import and export transactions. Specifically, it stated: “Effective February 1, 2022, all import and export operations will require the submission of an Electronic invoice (e-Invoice) authenticated by the Authorised Dealer Banks on the Nigeria Single Window portal-Trade Monitoring System (TRMS).”

CBN, which said that the system would operate on a Global Price Verification Mechanism guided by a benchmark price, explained that the benchmark price “is the actual spot market price obtainable at the time of consummation of invoicing in that market where the goods are traded.” According to the apex bank, imports and exports with unit prices that are over 2.5 per cent of the “verified global checkmate prices” would be queried and will not be allowed for successful completion of either Form M or Form NXP as the case may be.

It stated that under the new system, all importers and exporters must ensure that their purchase/sale contract with their suppliers complies with the new regulation and that that the supplier’s invoice must be submitted in electronic format and authenticated by the authorised dealer bank as part of the documentation for payment.

Furthermore, CBN directed that all suppliers/buyers of goods or services for import/ export operations into or out of the country must register on dedicated electronic portal that it has provided and operated by its agent service providers.

In addition, it announced that an annual subscription fee of $350 will be charged per authentication of suppliers on the system. However, the regulator said that import and export transactions made by security agencies, supplies to diplomatic and consular missions, international agencies dependent on the UN and donations made by foreign governments or international organisations to foundations, charities as well as recognized humanitarian organisations and goods directly supplied by a foreign government are exempted from the submission of the e-invoices. Also exempted, it stated, were individual invoices-for imports/exports- with a value of less than $10,000 (or its equivalent in another currency). However, it emphasised that where suppliers have an annual cumulative invoicing value equal to or above $500,000(or its equivalent in another currency), such suppliers must submit e-invoices for all their operations, regardless of the individual value of an invoice.”

