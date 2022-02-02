Business

Analysts laud CBN on e-invoice policy

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for introducing the e-invoice policy, saying that the move will enable the apex bank to effectively deploy technology to manage the country’s resources. The analysts, who stated this in a report released at the weekend, noted that the policy would help the country to achieve accurate value for its imports and exports.

They “commend CBN for deploying technology to manage the country’s scarce foreign resources. The newly adopted payment system would eliminate spurious demand, unnecessary hike in product prices, and also enhance effective and efficient allocation of Nigeria’s foreign currency even to the sectors that genuinely need forex.” In circular posted on its website on January 21, CBN had announced the introduction of e-evaluator and e-invoice to replace hard copy final invoice as part of the documentation required for all import and export transactions. Specifically, it stated: “Effective February 1, 2022, all import and export operations will require the submission of an Electronic invoice (e-Invoice) authenticated by the Authorised Dealer Banks on the Nigeria Single Window portal-Trade Monitoring System (TRMS).”

CBN, which said that the system would operate on a Global Price Verification Mechanism guided by a benchmark price, explained that the benchmark price “is the actual spot market price obtainable at the time of consummation of invoicing in that market where the goods are traded.” According to the apex bank, imports and exports with unit prices that are over 2.5 per cent of the “verified global checkmate prices” would be queried and will not be allowed for successful completion of either Form M or Form NXP as the case may be.

It stated that under the new system, all importers and exporters must ensure that their purchase/sale contract with their suppliers complies with the new regulation and that that the supplier’s invoice must be submitted in electronic format and authenticated by the authorised dealer bank as part of the documentation for payment.

Furthermore, CBN directed that all suppliers/buyers of goods or services for import/ export operations into or out of the country must register on dedicated electronic portal that it has provided and operated by its agent service providers.

In addition, it announced that an annual subscription fee of $350 will be charged per authentication of suppliers on the system. However, the regulator said that import and export transactions made by security agencies, supplies to diplomatic and consular missions, international agencies dependent on the UN and donations made by foreign governments or international organisations to foundations, charities as well as recognized humanitarian organisations and goods directly supplied by a foreign government are exempted from the submission of the e-invoices. Also exempted, it stated, were individual invoices-for imports/exports- with a value of less than $10,000 (or its equivalent in another currency). However, it emphasised that where suppliers have an annual cumulative invoicing value equal to or above $500,000(or its equivalent in another currency), such suppliers must submit e-invoices for all their operations, regardless of the individual value of an invoice.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Nigeria forecloses attaining 100% local content in oil sector

Posted on Author Stories, Adeola Yusuf

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude oil exporter, has ruled out advocacy and attainment of 100 per cent local content in its oil and gas sector.   Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote, who said this, maintained that his board was not advocating 100 per cent Nigerian content in the oil and […]
Business

FX crisis: Master Bakers hike prices of bread, others by 30 per cent

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to replaced the fixed rate of N379/$1 by NAFEX-exchange rate to N410.25/$1 at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window coupled with FX squeeze in circulation, the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria (AMBCN) has moved to effective immediately, increase the price of bread […]
Business

USAID grants $.500m to PYXERA to develop Nigeria’s food system

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) says it has awarded a $500,000 (N205 million) co-investment grant through its West Africa Trade & Investment Hub (trade hub) to PYXERA Global to develop Nigeria’s agricultural system. The development was revealed in a statement by the trade hub’s Chief of Party, Michael Clements. “The USAID-funded West […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica