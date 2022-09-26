Analysts: MPC likely to sustain monetary tightening

PREDICTION

Inflation rose for seventh straight month to hit 20.52% in August

Citing the persistence of high inflation, analysts have said that they expect the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to likely again vote to hike the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- at the end of its twoday meeting tomorrow.

According to the “Consumer Price Index (CPI) August 2022” report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on September 15, Nigeria’s inflation rose for the seventh straight month to hit a fresh 17-year high of 20.52per cent in August 2022 compared with 19.64per cent in the preceding month.

In a report published last Wednesday, analysts at Bloomberg predicted that the central banks of Nigeria, South Africa and Egypt are among apex banks on the continent likely to tighten monetary policy this month as part of efforts to rein in inflation.

They pointed out that the three central banks would be focusing on the implications that weaker local currencies will have on the cost of imported goods, “as aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and expectations of more to come boost the dollar.”

Specifically, the report said: “Nigeria’s central bank is expected to step up monetary tightening after inflation hit a fresh 17-year high in August. It threatens to remain elevated because of floods in its food-producing regions, a surge in diesel costs and continued currency weakness. “Governor Godwin Emefiele said at the July MPC meeting that policy makers will lean toward additional hikes if inflation continues to be ‘aggressive.’

An increase in the benchmark would take it over 14 per cent for the first time since the rate was adopted in 2006.” In line with the forecast of the Bloomberg analysts, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) last Thursday raised its repurchase rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent, thus making it the sixth time in a row that the SARB has raised rates.

However, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) bucked analyst expectations, as it left its overnight interest rates unchanged, also last Thursday, saying it believed inflation was under control over the medium term. The bank’s MPC kept the deposit rate at 11.25 per cent and its lending rate at 12.25 per cent. It also raised the reserve ratio to 18 per cent from 14 per cent, saying that this would help tighten liquidity.

New Telegraph had last week reported that analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) said that they believe there is a high probability of the CBN’s MPC leaving interest rates unchanged, at the end of its meeting tomorrow, given that the NBS’ CPI August 2022 report shows a slight deceleration in the monthly food basket to 1.98 per cent.

The analysts said that the slowdown in the rate at which inflationary trends increase is expected to continue in September, “due to the effect of the harvest season and some stability in the exchange rate.”

“This should be a focal consideration at the next monetary policy committee meeting and increase the probability of leaving the interest rate stance unchanged,” they added.

However, the analysts stated that “the risk to this trend remains with the likely passage of the current wage review of public lecturers. And the money supply will increase coupled with the release of funds for election campaigns.

“The increased liquidity will cause demand pull effect which could compound inflationary pressure. Although, harvest season might increase output, which could have a further positive effect on the food basket.”

They also noted that increased liquidity occasioned by political campaigns for the general election in February could compound inflationary pressures.

