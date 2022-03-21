Analysts: MPC may keep interest rates unchanged despite inflation

Despite concerns that the global economic fallout of the war in Ukraine could further aggravate Nigeria’s inflationary pressures, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) will likely leave interest rates unchanged at the end of its two-day meeting tomorrow, financial analysts have said.

According to a report by Bloomberg at the weekend, the CBN is one of the seven central banks, out of the twelve on the continent that would be holding their MPC meetings in the coming weeks, that are expected to retain the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)-as they assess the impact of supply shocks caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The report stated that “steady inflation in Africa’s largest economy will likely see the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) leave rates unchanged as it continues to focus on spurring economic growth while monitoring the impact of geopolitical developments on inflation.

The economy grew 3.4 per cent last year, after contracting 1.92 per cent in 2020 and Governor Godwin Emefiele has said that he will only raise rates once its’ on a sustainable recovery path. “A survey of four economists conducted by Bloomberg in February forecast the MPC will begin raising borrowing costs from the second quarter.” In its inflation report released last Tuesday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that there was a marginal acceleration of headline inflation from 15.60per cent in January to 15.70per cent in February 2022.

The report also showed that food inflation decelerated marginally from 17.13per cent in January to 17.11per cent February 2022.

Commenting on the NBS’ report last Tuesday, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company(FDC) stated: “The February inflation report is coming a week ahead of the monetary policy committee meeting. Major considerations will centre around the change in inflation direction and the risks of a runaway inflationary trend.

At least eight Central banks, most notably, the Federal Reserve will be meeting this week.

“The consensus is that most will tighten monetary policy to combat the Russia/Ukraine invasion-induced inflation. The US Fed is likely to hike policy rates by 25bps. This increases the probability albeit remote that the CBN will raise rates this time around.”

