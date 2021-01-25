Business

Analysts: MPC to hold rates as inflation rises

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will likely keep interest rates unchanged at the end of its two-day meeting, tomorrow, despite the recent surge in inflation, financial analyst  have said.

 

According to analysts’ predictions on the outcome of the meeting obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, while the rise in inflation will clearly be one of the key issues that will be discussed by members of the MPC at their first meeting of 2021, they are likely to vote to leave interest rates unchanged as they did at their last meeting in November, in order to ensure that the ongoing Covid-19 challenges do not derail the projected recovery of the economy this year.

 

The MPC, at its meeting in November, maintained the status quo by retaining the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent; asym metric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR; Cash Reserve Ratio at 27.5 per cent; and Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.

 

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported a few days that the country’s headline inflation rate sustained its uptrend for the 16th consecutive month in December 2020, rising to 15.75 per cent from 14.89 per cent in the previous month. In fact, the consensus among analysts is that inflation will likely maintain its upward trend in the short to medium term at least, but that this will not affect the CBN’s accommodative monetary policy actions. For instance, in their Q4’20

 

“Macroeconomic and Markets Report,” analysts at Comercio Partners Asset Management stated: “We maintain a weak expectation on the trajectory of inflation going forward as most drivers remain active.

 

The full impact of the characteristic year-end spending, as well as increased travelling  despite heightened transportation cost, will continue to lend support to the rise in both sub-indices.

 

In addition, we do not expect any major interventions by the monetary and fiscal authorities in the near term, as all focus will be directed at dragging the economy out of its recessionary depths.” Similarly, in their report titled,

 

“Sub-Saharan Africa monetary policy in 2021: Will the dovish way be sustained?” analysts at United Capital Plc said: “In the light of apparent fiscal policy limitations, and in a bid to keep the economy running in the wake of the global pandemic, government authorities used the monetary policy measures available to them to salvage their economies from the potential damage of the Covid-19 outbreak while the government focused on providing health care services and other forms of fiscal support to their economies.

 

“In 2021, we expect monetary policy actions to remain broadly accommodative to spur growth and limit the impact of the pandemic from evolving into a W-shaped growth outcome in the face of limited vaccination for Africans as well as fiscal policy vulnerability.

 

We imagine that monetary authorities will further ease or maintain policy rates at current level till Q2’21 to allow the economy to recover fully before contemplating tightening from Q3’21.” However, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited said they expected the CBN to take steps to address the surge in inflation.

 

In a note issued shortly after the release of December 2020 inflation data, the analysts said: “Nigeria’s headline inflation for December 2020 came in at 15.75per cent, much higher than analyst expectations and 0.86 per cent above the November figure (14.89per cent).

 

It is almost seven per cent above the upper limit of the CBN’s inflation target range (6-9per cent), bringing the average inflation in 2020 to 13.21per cent, up from 11.39 per cent in 2019

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Brazil launches ‘Pix’ instant payments system, Whatsapp to enter ‘soon’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazil’s central bank on Monday launched an instant payments platform that will speed up and simplify transactions, as well as foster financial sector competition and lure in new players such as big techs Facebook Inc and Google. Dubbed “Pix,” the state-owned instant payments system allows consumers and companies to make money transfers 24 hours […]
Business

US indicts anti-virus software creator, John McAfee, for tax evasion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment on Monday against John David McAfee, creator of the eponymous anti-virus software, over charges that he evaded taxes and willfully failed to file tax returns. The U.S. Justice Department announced the charges shortly after the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed it had brought civil charges against McAfee, alleging that […]
Business

Naira weakens on parallel market as BDCs await CBN’ dollars  

Posted on Author Reporter

  The naira resumed its downtrend against the US dollar on the parallel market on Monday, dropping to N445/$1 from N440 that it exchanged at for most part of last week. The local currency also weakened from N570 to N575 against the Pound and it equally fell from N515 to the Euro from the previous […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica