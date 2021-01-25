Analysts: MPC to hold rates as inflation rises

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will likely keep interest rates unchanged at the end of its two-day meeting, tomorrow, despite the recent surge in inflation, financial analyst have said.

According to analysts’ predictions on the outcome of the meeting obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, while the rise in inflation will clearly be one of the key issues that will be discussed by members of the MPC at their first meeting of 2021, they are likely to vote to leave interest rates unchanged as they did at their last meeting in November, in order to ensure that the ongoing Covid-19 challenges do not derail the projected recovery of the economy this year.

The MPC, at its meeting in November, maintained the status quo by retaining the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 11.5 per cent; asym metric corridor of +100/-700 basis points around the MPR; Cash Reserve Ratio at 27.5 per cent; and Liquidity Ratio at 30 per cent.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported a few days that the country’s headline inflation rate sustained its uptrend for the 16th consecutive month in December 2020, rising to 15.75 per cent from 14.89 per cent in the previous month. In fact, the consensus among analysts is that inflation will likely maintain its upward trend in the short to medium term at least, but that this will not affect the CBN’s accommodative monetary policy actions. For instance, in their Q4’20

“Macroeconomic and Markets Report,” analysts at Comercio Partners Asset Management stated: “We maintain a weak expectation on the trajectory of inflation going forward as most drivers remain active.

The full impact of the characteristic year-end spending, as well as increased travelling despite heightened transportation cost, will continue to lend support to the rise in both sub-indices.

In addition, we do not expect any major interventions by the monetary and fiscal authorities in the near term, as all focus will be directed at dragging the economy out of its recessionary depths.” Similarly, in their report titled,

“Sub-Saharan Africa monetary policy in 2021: Will the dovish way be sustained?” analysts at United Capital Plc said: “In the light of apparent fiscal policy limitations, and in a bid to keep the economy running in the wake of the global pandemic, government authorities used the monetary policy measures available to them to salvage their economies from the potential damage of the Covid-19 outbreak while the government focused on providing health care services and other forms of fiscal support to their economies.

“In 2021, we expect monetary policy actions to remain broadly accommodative to spur growth and limit the impact of the pandemic from evolving into a W-shaped growth outcome in the face of limited vaccination for Africans as well as fiscal policy vulnerability.

We imagine that monetary authorities will further ease or maintain policy rates at current level till Q2’21 to allow the economy to recover fully before contemplating tightening from Q3’21.” However, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited said they expected the CBN to take steps to address the surge in inflation.

In a note issued shortly after the release of December 2020 inflation data, the analysts said: “Nigeria’s headline inflation for December 2020 came in at 15.75per cent, much higher than analyst expectations and 0.86 per cent above the November figure (14.89per cent).

It is almost seven per cent above the upper limit of the CBN’s inflation target range (6-9per cent), bringing the average inflation in 2020 to 13.21per cent, up from 11.39 per cent in 2019

Like this: Like Loading...