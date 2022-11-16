Analysts: Naira likely to resume decline at parallel market

While the naira may have strengthened against the dollar at the parallel market in recent days, after the sharp drop in its value that was triggered by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement on October 26, that it was set to change the design of N200, N500 and N1,000 of the eight existing denominations of the country’s legal tender, the local currency will resume its decline on the back of dwindling external reserves and rising imports, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd have said. The analysts made the prediction in a report released over the weekend.

They said: “Nigeria’s gross reserves have slid in spite of higher oil price which we do not see rising soon on the back of rising imports as well as the continued demand for foreign exchange to finance services such as school fees, medical tourism, etc. “We see a combination of these factors to continue exerting pressure on external reserves and exchange rates as we drive closer to the 2023 general elections. Having said that, we can add that low inflows of foreign investments into the economy in the face of a challenging business environment will trigger further depreciation in the exchange rate due to pressure on the local currency and raises concerns for the apex bank.” New Telegraph had reported that the naira continued its recovery against the dollar at the parallel market last Friday strengthening to N710/$1 from N820 per dollar on Wednesday.

Traders attributed the naira’s rebound at the parallel market to a sharp drop in the demand for dollars, occasioned by a fake news report that went viral recently, which suggested that any US dollar bill issued before 2022 would cease to be legal tender by January 2023. Although the report was factchecked by several media outlets and confirmed to be fake news, traders said the authors of the report sowed uncertainty among forex dealers, as most of them stopped buying dollars leading to a drop in demand for the greenback.

Prior to the circulation of the fake news report, the naira had been on a free fall and had dropped to a new record low of N875/$1 a fortnight ago. The development was triggered by an announcement by CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, on October 26, that the apex bank was set to change the design of three of the country’s banknotes- N200, N500 and N1,000.

He said that the new currency notes would become legal tender as from December 15, 2022, adding that the old and new notes will circulate concurrently for a period of 45 days up until January 31, 2022, when the former will cease to be legal tender. Emefiele explained that the move was aimed at checking the increasing ease and risk of currency counterfeiting evidenced by several security reports, and the increased risk to financial stability as well as the worsening shortage of clean and fit currency, with the attendant negative perception of the central bank. However, the announcement led to naira hoarders resorting to buying dollars instead of depositing cash in their bank accounts, thus pushing up demand for the US currency and further weakening the naira.

