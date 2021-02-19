Business

Analysts: Naira may slide to N419/$1 at I&E window

Posted on

As the naira’s recent weakness at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window continues to fuel speculation that another devaluation could be on the horizon, analysts at FBNQuest have forecast an average I&E/NAFEX rate of N419 per dollar at the end of this year.

The analysts, who made the prediction in a report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, stated that although they expect that “a combination of higher oil revenue, multilateral loans and Eurobond sales should underpin reserves this year and allow the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to contain naira exchangerate depreciation, the forecast for average I&E/ NAFEX rate is N419 per USD at end-2021.”

In recent weeks, the naira has consistently closed weaker against the dollar at the I&E window, dropping to N407.80 per dollar yesterday, compared with N400/$1 last Friday. On December 31, last year, the naira had closed at N410.25 at the I&E window fuelling speculation that the CBN had devalued the local currency.

CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said last year that the apex bank will pursue exchange rate unification around the I&E window rate. The naira was under pressure on the parallel market for most part of 2020 due to foreign exchange scarcity, occasioned by the slump in the price of oil( the commodity that accounts for about 90 per cent of Nigeria’s export earnings).

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

