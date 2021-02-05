Analysts: Naira to depreciate to N490/$1 on parallel market

Citing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) plan to settle February 24 Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) at N412.14 on the official market, analysts at leading provider of currency trading solutions, AZA, have predicted that the naira will depreciate to N490 per dollar on the parallel market.

The NDF is an indicator of the direction of the exchange rate in the future and is often referenced against the spot rate of the exchange rate between the naira and the dollar. In a note obtained by New Telegraph, the AZA analysts stated: “After a relatively stable week in which the naira traded on the parallel market in the range of 467 to 480 against the dollar, we are now expecting depreciation towards 490.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria plans to settle Feb. 24 Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) at 412.14 on the official market. This represents a four per cent devaluation compared with 395 per dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

“Our outlook keeps in mind moves by the CBN aimed at stabilising the currency, including barring anyone with unrepatriated export proceeds pre-dating Jan. 31 from accessing banking services. Markets have experienced a decline in speculative purchases of the greenback. “On a macro level, gross external reserves inched up to $36.19bn on Feb. 1, providing some reassurance for longer term stability

Like this: Like Loading...